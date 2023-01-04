Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Montclair Planning Board taking up Lackawanna plan again tonight
Amid a mushrooming debate about the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan and just how large a project it should be, the Montclair Planning Board will hold its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with Lackawanna front and center. The meeting will follow up on the sharp-edged discussion...
New year and new schedule, but familiar issues confront Montclair Council
As the Montclair Township Council released its 2023 calendar this week, with two fewer meetings on the slate and ambiguity around whether all meetings will be livestreamed, one thing was clear: the new year will not provide council members with a chance to ease in slowly. They will have to...
Obituary: Everett Thomas Christmas
Everett Thomas Christmas of Garner, North Carolina, a former resident of Montclair who had a 36-year career with the YMCA, died on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 88. Mr. Christmas was born in 1934 at Mountainside Hospital and grew up in Montclair, graduating from Montclair High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning varsity letters in football and basketball.
Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou
Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently found no evidence of bias.
Pedestrian damages driver’s car in Maple Plaza, police say
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a woman reported to Montclair Police that she was turning her car into the parking lot of Maple Plaza when a pedestrian that she did not see slammed his fists on the hood of her vehicle. The individual then approached the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle and punched the window. He is described as a male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing khaki pants and a brown leather jacket. He was last seen walking west on Bloomfield Avenue.
A month in the life of Montclair
A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
Four Montclairians make the list for NJ-11 Heroes of 2022
Four Montclair residents have been named NJ-11 Heroes by U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill. Residents in New Jersey’s 11th District were encouraged to nominate people who they felt had made a difference in their communities over the past year. “Once again, I am blown again by the members of the...
A Montclair mentor’s caring helps refugees forge a new life
It has been more than 16 months since 34-year-old Mohammad, trying not to look over his shoulder at what he was leaving behind, led his young family out of Afghanistan. This was in the dead of night in August 2021, days after the government had fallen to the Taliban, turning Kabul International Airport into a funnel for tens of thousands of fleeing Afghans.
Montclair resident produces and directs CNN docuseries on Giuliani
Mention the name Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani in a crowded room, and a number of arguments are bound to occur. The controversial former New York mayor turned advocate for President Donald Trump has garnered both positive and negative media attention over the last couple of decades. His drastic career fluctuations have led to wavering opinions about his legacy. This weekend, television viewers gain perspective on what happened to this complex political figure, in a docuseries produced and directed in part by a Montclair resident.
Obituary: Carol Finch Speiser
Carol Finch Speiser, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Dec. 26, 2022. She was 103. Mrs. Speiser was born in Rutherford in 1919. She attended schools there and graduated from Collegiate School in Passaic before attending Barnard College and graduating from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory
Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
Renaissance School recognizes Lenni Lenape tribal nation
Renaissance at Rand Middle School held a land acknowledgment ceremony Oct. 7 to recognize that the school resides on what was once the land of the Lenni Lenape tribal nation. Leading up to the event, Renaissance teachers Anthony Colon and Rodney Jackson met with Reverend Dr. John R. Norwood, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape tribal nation, who was instrumental in guiding the land acknowledgement, according to a district press release.
For Montclairians, Kwanzaa means family
New Year’s Day was more than the beginning of 2023 for Tsihai Hanson of Montclair. It was also the completion of her annual observance of Kwanzaa. She has celebrated the sacred traditions each year since she was a child. When she was growing up, Kwanzaa was a time where aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents came together.
Obituary: Patricia DeLorenzo
Patricia DeLorenzo of West Orange, formerly of Montclair, died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 93. Mrs. DeLorenzo was a graduate of Douglass College of Rutgers University. Upon graduation she worked as a lab technician at Rockefeller Institute in New York City and then as a junior chemist at Hoffmann-LaRoche in Nutley, where she met her late husband of 58 years, William.
Howe House saved by the Montclair community
The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
Montclair groups host Kwanzaa event at Nishuane School
The Montclair NAACP Youth Council and Education Committee and the Montclair school district hosted a literacy awareness event, "Children’s Kwanzaa Traditions," at Nishuane School on Dec. 16. The event was held in partnership with Montclair Moms of Color, the Montclair Public Library, the Montclair PTA Council, the School Action...
