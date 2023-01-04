ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Adirondack Explorer

Hochul signs bill for 9/11 death benefits to Adirondack officer’s widow

Legislation sponsored by Simpson, new environment committee ranker. The widow of an Adirondacks-based environmental conservation officer is slated to get $2.07 million by March 1 after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation deeming her eligible for an accidental death benefit. Stephen Raymond, who served with the state Department of Environmental Conservation...
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
96.1 The Breeze

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
americanmilitarynews.com

NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional

New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
NY1

Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push

State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer

A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
