Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York partially banned cryptocurrency mining. Now environmentalists want more.
Environmental advocates are already suggesting the measure could be a model for other states.
NY Senate bill would bar Jan. 6 insurrectionists from holding office in the state
ALBANY, N.Y. — Participants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol would be barred from holding office in New York under a new bill being introduced by state Sen. Brad Hoylman. Unveiled on the second anniversary of the deadly siege, the Manhattan Democrat’s measure would...
Hochul signs bill for 9/11 death benefits to Adirondack officer’s widow
Legislation sponsored by Simpson, new environment committee ranker. The widow of an Adirondacks-based environmental conservation officer is slated to get $2.07 million by March 1 after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation deeming her eligible for an accidental death benefit. Stephen Raymond, who served with the state Department of Environmental Conservation...
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
Gotham Gazette
Governor Hochul’s Misguided Veto of the Non-Religious Addiction Recovery Options Bill
Governor Hochul’s veto of the Nonreligious Recovery Options bill is a significant missed opportunity to both improve New York’s civil rights record and improve public health outcomes in the midst of an ever-worsening addiction crisis that is claiming the life of a New Yorker every three hours. This...
NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NY senators pledge to get U.S. funding for WNY storm recovery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know our community suffered because of the deadly holiday blizzard as lives were lost across Western New York. But they were also storm-related costs, which were crippling to local governments. Now our two U.S. senators from New York State say they have our backs as...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional
New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
NY1
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push
State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
