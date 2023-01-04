Read full article on original website
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Can Kyrsten Sinema be Recalled in Arizona After Democrat Defection?
A number of social media users are calling for the Senator to be removed from office early after announcing she will be registering as an independent.
How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes
Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri’s next US Senator
Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the state's next US Senator, taking over retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
Missouri Republicans target transgender athletes, curriculum as state Senate shifts right
“We’re committed to fighting against these attacks on marginalized communities in our state,” said state Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat. “But given some of the political realities, I think we have to do our best to make sure that we can limit the damage.”
Bill for renovation of Minnesota State Office Building hits $500 million
A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws.
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty
Welcome back. Democrats take the helm of the trifecta today with a big agenda to enact, including education funding, abortion, gun control and voting rights. They have the resources to do it, but a one-seat Senate majority and some very hungry interest groups will make it harder than it looks. House and Senate gavel in […] The post Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sen. Ernst, Rep. Johnson share views on contentious House speaker vote
McCarthy has been negotiating with the 20 Republican hold-outs who are keeping him from getting the speaker's gavel.
Democrat Lucas Kunce says he’ll challenge Josh Hawley in 2024 Missouri Senate race
Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced Friday that he plans to challenge Republican Josh Hawley in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Kunce, 40, chose the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make his announcement. Hawley received fierce criticism for his actions on the day of the insurrection, from pumping his […] The post Democrat Lucas Kunce says he’ll challenge Josh Hawley in 2024 Missouri Senate race appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Manhattan city commissioner selected to complete Senate term of Democrat Tom Hawk
TOPEKA — Democrats selected a 10-year member of the Manhattan City Commission to fill the Kansas Senate seat to be vacated by retirement Sen. Tom Hawk. Usha Reddi, who served twice as mayor of Manhattan, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before suspending that campaign as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded its reach in Kansas.
For first time in decades Iowa has an all-Republican congressional delegation. Here's what they want to do
When U.S. Rep-elect Zach Nunn swears into office on Tuesday, it mark the first time since the 1950s that Iowa's D.C. delegation will be comprised of entirely Republicans. It's the result of a strong midterm election cycle for the Iowa GOP: Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in November, ousting two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. Republican incumbents won reelection to the state's other three U.S. House seats. ...
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project.
Stabenow to leave Senate next year, setting off battleground-state jostling
Her decision could spark hotly contested Michigan primaries on both sides of the aisle.
