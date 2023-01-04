(KNSI) — Ms. Melinda’s Dance Studio has been named the Dance Studio Owners Association Inner Circle’s Studio of the Year. Owner Melinda Tamm posted the good news on her Facebook page Monday night from the awards ceremony and retreat in Las Vegas. She says she is “honored” by the award and thanked the DSOA and the team at Ms. Melinda’s. She says, “It takes hard work, dedication and the most amazing people around you to achieve greatness. Here is to crushing goals and leaning in daily to be better than the day before. So honored to be amongst such amazing people.”

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO