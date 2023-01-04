Read full article on original website
Sartell Updates Brand and Logo
(KNSI) – Sartell announced a brand refresh at Monday’s city council meeting. The new primary logo, which prominently features the historic bridge built in 1914 over the Mississippi River, has been added to council chambers. The refresh began in 2021 and was aided by the responses to a community survey. The logo still includes a yellow sun, representing warmth and positivity. Also included are three rapids, which is a nod to the city’s initial nickname.
Sauk Rapids Teen Recognized As Good Samaritan
(KNSI) – Greg Schultz was driving in Sauk Rapids on Monday when he saw a kind act he felt was extraordinary and deserving of more attention. A man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross a snowy road when he got stuck in the bank. Blake Halter, a junior at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, saw the person and personally escorted the man to the other side, getting out of his vehicle to do so.
Sartell Girls Hooper Hits Career Milestone, Crusaders Stay Perfect in Granite Ridge Girls Hoops
(KNSI) – Girls’ Basketball. Cathedral 57, Pierz 45: The Pioneers put a small lineup on the court but Pierz held their own on the glass and were opportunistic from beyond the arc, scoring exclusively from downtown in the first half with seven three-pointers. Cathedral weathered an early storm...
Ms. Melinda’s Dance Studio Named Studio of the Year by National Owners’ Organization
(KNSI) — Ms. Melinda’s Dance Studio has been named the Dance Studio Owners Association Inner Circle’s Studio of the Year. Owner Melinda Tamm posted the good news on her Facebook page Monday night from the awards ceremony and retreat in Las Vegas. She says she is “honored” by the award and thanked the DSOA and the team at Ms. Melinda’s. She says, “It takes hard work, dedication and the most amazing people around you to achieve greatness. Here is to crushing goals and leaning in daily to be better than the day before. So honored to be amongst such amazing people.”
Area COVID Test Site Closes
(KNSI) – Stearns County announced on Twitter Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing clinic at St. Cloud State University is officially closed. A link to find a location nearby is here. The list includes private companies like Walgreens and Coborn’s, which have several stores in the area. It also features labs like Quick Results and community organizations such as the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization. There are no out-of-pocket costs associated with the tests.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes to Retire
(KNSI) — The City of Sartell says its police chief has handed in his retirement papers. Chief Jim Hughes has been a police officer in Sartell for 32 years, starting in 1991 and has held various positions with the department, including field training officer, sergeant, and lieutenant, and was named Chief of Police 19 years ago. Before working for the Sartell PD, he also served as a patrol officer in Kasson and as interim chief in Claremont.
Sauk Rapids City Well Contaminated With Unacceptable Levels of Forever Chemicals
(KNSI) — A representative from the Minnesota Department of Health presented Monday evening to the Sauk Rapids City Council on the presence of a concerning level of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances in one of the city’s wells. District Engineer Supervisor Todd Johnson says Well 2’s Health Risk Index...
Interstate 94 East of Clearwater Partially Reopens After Crash
(KNSI) — Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving two semi trucks on eastbound Interstate 94 near Clearwater. As of 12:45 p.m., at least one lane has opened, but traffic is backed up to Highway 24. Officials are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route. Sergeant Jesse...
St. John’s Choir Starts Mentorship Program
(KNSI) – A prestigious choir in Collegeville is launching a mentorship program for its youngest singers. The Saint John’s Boys’ Choir is starting the program for third, fourth and fifth-grade boys who audition and are accepted into the choir. Officials say. the mentorship program connects its newest...
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Move To Tighten PFAS Regulations Will Affect Area Cities
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is expanding on what they found after one Sauk Rapids city well showed the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above acceptable levels. There are technically thousands of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, found in items like non-stick cookware and firefighting...
