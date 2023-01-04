President Biden said Wednesday that he is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during a North American leader's summit in Mexico City next month. This would mark Biden's first visit to the southern border during his presidency. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during a trip to Kentucky, Biden was asked if he was planning to head to the border during the summit. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," the president replied. Following his return to the White House, Biden added that he wanted to "see what's going on" at the nation's southern border. Biden also said that he is...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO