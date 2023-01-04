Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden, ahead of border trip, says 'Republicans haven't been serious about this at all'
Republicans have urged Biden to visit the border and vowed to use their power in the House to probe his administration's handling of migrant crossings.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
ABC News Reporter Questions Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Biden Border Claims
Reporter Martha Raddatz grilled the GOP governor for his "open border" message to migrants.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Biden roasted for announcing he will visit the southern border after two years: 'Too little, too late'
President Biden is being criticized on social media by conservatives for just now announcing that he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border two years into his presidency.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
Biden to visit U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Biden said Wednesday that he is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during a North American leader's summit in Mexico City next month. This would mark Biden's first visit to the southern border during his presidency. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during a trip to Kentucky, Biden was asked if he was planning to head to the border during the summit. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," the president replied. Following his return to the White House, Biden added that he wanted to "see what's going on" at the nation's southern border. Biden also said that he is...
White House press secretary blames GOP, claims President Biden worked on border security since 'day one'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, pressed by reporter on border security, said Biden has worked on it since day one and Republicans are "doing political stunts."
Border wall built out of shipping containers in Arizona to be dismantled after Biden lawsuit
The Arizona state government has agreed to remove its makeshift border wall made of shipping containers after coming to an agreement with the Biden administration to resume construction along the southern border.
Mayorkas defends Biden not visiting border: 'The President knows the border very well'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed President Biden “knows the border very well” and refused to call the influx of illegal migrants a "crisis."
Vice President Biden has officially announced his intention to visit the border between the United States and Mexico
WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Vice President Biden said that he would visit the US-Mexico border the following week for the first time as a president to see for himself how illegal immigration has changed things.
CNBC
Biden to visit U.S.-Mexico border city of El Paso on Sunday as White House rolls out new immigration rules
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the southern border city of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to meet with local officials and address enforcement operations on the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. The trip details came as the administration announced new border enforcement measures related to the anticipated lifting of the...
Pres. Biden speaks ahead El Paso trip: ‘Real strain on the border and border communities’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso for the first time this Sunday. The president is stopping in El Paso ahead of his trip to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. On Thursday ahead of his visit, President Biden […]
On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules
President Joe Biden will arrive Sunday in El Paso for his first, politically thorny visit to the southern border
