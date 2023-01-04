Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Brother of Criminal Bitcoin Mixing CEO Pleads Guilty to Stealing 712 Bitcoins From IRS
Cleveland man Gary Harmon, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and obstruction...
CoinDesk
Developer of ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFTs Arrested, Charged With Fraud for Alleged $2.9M Rug-Pull
The developer of the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection – a knock-off of the popular Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection – has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly perpetrating a $2.9 million rug pull.
CoinDesk
Is Political Gridlock Good for Crypto?
On the first Weekly Recap of 2023, NLW hones in on the political impasse in Washington D.C. and explores whether a divided Congress (and a divided Republican party within Congress) might be good for crypto in a year when politicians are feeling animosity towards the industry.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares
Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors
New York state's attorney general hassued Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius Network, for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors by making false statements between 2018 and at least June 2022 about the condition of the company to encourage money to keep coming in.
CoinDesk
Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs
Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
CoinDesk
Silvergate Shares Plummet Amid $8.1B in Withdrawals, Hackers Stole High-Value NFTs From Prominent Web3 Builders
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) stocks have taken a free fall this morning, down over 46% as the firm racing to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the crypto meltdown; the TON Foundation aims to solve large-scale data storage problems by launching Ton Storage project. Plus, two Web3 builders have lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian
Crypto bank Juno has chosen Zero Hash to serve as its new crypto custodian, the company announced in ablog post Friday. The news follows Juno's warning this week advising clients to self-custody or sell...
CoinDesk
Headlines - Top Stories of the Week 01-02-23
Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up. "Hash Headlines" rounds up this week's headline stories, including:. Sam Bankman-Fried's Upcoming Court...
CoinDesk
The Drama of It All: A Look Back at 2022 and a Peek Into the Year to Come
Aren't we supposed to stop the "Sam Bankman-Frieds" of the world from doing exactly what Sam Bankman-Fried did with this technology? Has the crypto community elevated the concept of "decentralization" to the point that we have lost sight of why we are here?
