CoinDesk

Is Political Gridlock Good for Crypto?

Is Political Gridlock Good for Crypto?

On the first Weekly Recap of 2023, NLW hones in on the political impasse in Washington D.C. and explores whether a divided Congress (and a divided Republican party within Congress) might be good for crypto in a year when politicians are feeling animosity towards the industry.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors

Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors

New York state's attorney general hassued Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius Network, for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors by making false statements between 2018 and at least June 2022 about the condition of the company to encourage money to keep coming in.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs

Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs

Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Silvergate Shares Plummet Amid $8.1B in Withdrawals, Hackers Stole High-Value NFTs From Prominent Web3 Builders

Silvergate Shares Plummet Amid $8.1B in Withdrawals, Hackers Stole High-Value NFTs From Prominent Web3 Builders

Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) stocks have taken a free fall this morning, down over 46% as the firm racing to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the crypto meltdown; the TON Foundation aims to solve large-scale data storage problems by launching Ton Storage project. Plus, two Web3 builders have lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian

Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian

Crypto bank Juno has chosen Zero Hash to serve as its new crypto custodian, the company announced in ablog post Friday. The news follows Juno's warning this week advising clients to self-custody or sell...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

Headlines - Top Stories of the Week 01-02-23

Headlines - Top Stories of the Week 01-02-23

Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up. "Hash Headlines" rounds up this week's headline stories, including:. Sam Bankman-Fried's Upcoming Court...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk

The Drama of It All: A Look Back at 2022 and a Peek Into the Year to Come

The Drama of It All: A Look Back at 2022 and a Peek Into the Year to Come

Aren't we supposed to stop the "Sam Bankman-Frieds" of the world from doing exactly what Sam Bankman-Fried did with this technology? Has the crypto community elevated the concept of "decentralization" to the point that we have lost sight of why we are here?
CoinDesk

