ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 2

Related
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges

January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies

January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

FCSO: Parlier man arrested after 2 armed robberies, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma. According to […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
MADERA, CA
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Man Indicted For Illegally Possessing Ammunition

January 6, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Thursday against Emmanuelle Padilla, 26, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of. ammunition, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Padilla was found in possession...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Hustling To Stop Scams: TCSO Officers cover their effort to do so

Lieutenant Larry Camacho and Sheriff's Deputy Mike Wallace from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office gave a presentation about scams targeting the elderly at the Strathmore Town and Country Club meeting at R.J.'s restaurant Thursday. They were there on behalf of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who was re-elected Sheriff and sworn in...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy