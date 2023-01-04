Read full article on original website
TSCO: Suspects arrested for armed robbery after crashing stolen car
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested under suspicion of robbing a store in Dinuba on Tuesday after a suspect crashed a stolen car, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the County Corner Market in Dinuba. When they arrived […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges
January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
goldrushcam.com
Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies
January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
FCSO: Parlier man arrested after 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma. According to […]
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
KMPH.com
2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Man Indicted For Illegally Possessing Ammunition
January 6, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Thursday against Emmanuelle Padilla, 26, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of. ammunition, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Padilla was found in possession...
Porterville Recorder
Hustling To Stop Scams: TCSO Officers cover their effort to do so
Lieutenant Larry Camacho and Sheriff's Deputy Mike Wallace from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office gave a presentation about scams targeting the elderly at the Strathmore Town and Country Club meeting at R.J.'s restaurant Thursday. They were there on behalf of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who was re-elected Sheriff and sworn in...
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.
Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
