Our agency’s LIHEAP Outreach RV will be throughout our region in January, helping those needing assistance with their energy bills. LIHEAP stands for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program helps keep individuals and families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy costs. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans, and large households. Last year. UETHDA provided LIHEAP funding to 11,730 households, totaling more than 5.7 million dollars.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO