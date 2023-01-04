Read full article on original website
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tons of people have been moving to Tennessee the last few years, at a higher rate than most other states. Housing communities had to expand quickly to keep up with the pace. “We built a house, and we moved in November 21,” said Sandy Scholl,...
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan, Includes Pay Lanes to Ease Congestion
Public-private partnership would raise funds for road projects by allowing drivers to pay for "choice lanes" Gov. Bill Lee this week unveiled a new statewide transportation plan designed to ease congestion on highways across Tennessee as the state continues to experience rapid growth in both urban and rural areas.
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
UETHDA announces Energy Assistance Outreach for January
Our agency’s LIHEAP Outreach RV will be throughout our region in January, helping those needing assistance with their energy bills. LIHEAP stands for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program helps keep individuals and families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy costs. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans, and large households. Last year. UETHDA provided LIHEAP funding to 11,730 households, totaling more than 5.7 million dollars.
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
TVA’s big mistake and a good program
Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments. Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University...
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Tennessee advisory group recommends task force for waterway conflicts
A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) was...
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed Results
As the Speedway Children's Charities 2022-2023 Speedway In Lights event at Bristol Motor Speedway begins winding down to its conclusion this weekend, vendors say the crowds have been good but less consistent. Food and craft vendors within the Christmas Village of the speedway's infield report mixed results, with some having a good year and others losing money compared with last year's show.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour, and Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
