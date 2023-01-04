ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan Practices

Complaint alleges hidden loan costs, aggressive debt collection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York Attorney General's Office today announced the filing of a lawsuit against auto lender Credit Acceptance for the company's practices that allegedly created financial distress, car repossession, and debt collection actions for borrowers. The complaint seeks relief for impacted consumers as well as a civil money penalty to discourage Credit Acceptance from engaging in these practices in the future.
Credit Acceptance Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Auto Loans

Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lending company, is being sued by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The two entities allege the lender misled customers about the true cost of the car loans it was giving, and it let dealerships it worked with deceive customers, according to Automotive News.
Credit reporting firms should fix practices amid consumer complaints- U.S. watchdog

that Experian (EXPN.L), Equifax (EFX.N) and TransUnion (TRU.N) change how they respond to consumers after logging almost half a million complaints in a year combined. Gripes about the U.S. credit reporting agencies have long topped the list of public complaints in the CFPB's database, which debuted in 2012 to boost transparency on consumer issues.
Wall Street and Banks Concerned About Car Buyers’ Growing Debt

Wall Street and banks are reportedly growing concerned about car buyers’ debt load. Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6) that the size of outstanding auto loans — which rose from $1.44 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.52 trillion in the same quarter in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — puts both borrowers and lenders at risk.
TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian: CFPB Slams Credit Reporting Firms as Topping the List of Complaints

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has published its annual report of consumer and credit reporting complaints which is critical of the top firms in the sector, TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. The CFPB states that the three largest nationwide consumer reporting agencies (NCRAs) top the list of complaints while recognizing these NCRA’s have improved their responses to complaints. The CFPB apparently is not satisfied with the progress that has been made by these firms.
23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement

More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
Feds Allege Mutant Ape Planet NFT Developer Defrauded Buyers

The developer of Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been charged with defrauding buyers. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that Aurelien Michel was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 4) and charged with defrauding the buyers of about $3 million in cryptocurrency.
Buying A Car In New York State? There Is Good News

Most people will tell you that the two biggest investments that they have made, or plan to make, are a house and car. The housing market has been tough on buyers as the prices have been through the roof, and now the interest rates are nuts! As for cars, who can you trust and what about the funds to actually buy it?
UK Watchdog: $1B of COVID Relief Loans Were Fraudulent

Recent analysis from the U.K. finds more than $1 billion in COVID relief loans involved irregularities such as fraud. An October report by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) estimates that the government gave out 990 million pounds (or $1.1 billion) in “irregular” grant payments.
