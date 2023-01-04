Read full article on original website
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
fox56news.com
Best supplement for arthritis pain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
verywellmind.com
The Mental Health Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate
Minerals are essential to proper nutrition. Magnesium, in particular, can help with the “treatment of migraine, alcoholism, asthma, heart diseases, arrhythmias, renal calcium stones, premenstrual tension syndrome, etc.”. Magnesium can also reduce physiological symptoms like headaches, muscle pain, back pain, and stomach pain. In addition, magnesium benefits mental health...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
NyQuil Or Mucinex? Which Congestion Medication Do People Typically Reach For?
We asked Health Digest readers which decongestant medicine they typically reach for when they're feeling stuffed up. Here's what they said.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib): Ablation surgery may be more effective than drugs
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a cardiovascular condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. The episodes of atrial fibrillation tend to increase in duration and frequency over time, and disease progression is associated with an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events. Treatments for atrial fibrillation include antiarrhythmic medications and...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Advances in screening for colon cancer
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A friend of mine passed away recently after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis. Who is at risk for this cancer, and should I be screened?. ANSWER: Colorectal cancer includes colon and rectal cancers, both originating in the lower portion of the large intestine and into the rectum. Estimates are that about 1 in 20 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their life. Men are slightly more likely than women to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and African Americans have a higher risk than people of other races.
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
What Causes Lung Cancer?
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. Smoking cigarettes and exposure to toxins can increase your risk of developing the condition.
Precision Nutrition for Cancer Treatment
Cancer genomics, the study of the differences in DNA and RNA sequencing and gene expression between tumor cells and healthy cells, has given rise to precision cancer treatments that target identifiable tumor mutations. Now some scientists are seeking to identify genomically informed nutrition-based treatments, an approach called precision nutrition. “It’s not just about genes and mutations—the environment matters too,” says Evan Lien, PhD, a cancer/diet researcher at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Medagadget.com
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
Healthline
Is 250 Considered High Cholesterol?
So you’ve had your cholesterol levels tested, and yours is measuring at 250 mg/dL. Is that considered high cholesterol?. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in your blood that helps to make cells, some hormones, and vitamin D. The two main types of. are low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or the...
diabetesdaily.com
The Supplements that Do (and Don’t) Help Heart and Diabetes Health
A new study has evaluated the long-term health effects of 27 micronutrient supplements. The work draws on a massive collection of evidence to score each supplement on its cardiometabolic effects, including its influence on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in...
Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
Medical News Today
Does macular degeneration cause blindness?
Macular degeneration causes the slow loss of central vision over time but rarely causes complete blindness. Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss for people over 50. It occurs when the macula becomes damaged over time. The macula is the central part of the retina. When it is damaged, a person’s central vision can become cloudy or less acute.
Medical News Today
A repurposed drug may offer relief to people with hand osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability worldwide — a debilitating disease that limits movement and causes pain in the joints of the knees, hips, and hands. Hand osteoarthritis affects millions of people and is much more common in women than in men. New research has proposed mechanoinflammation as...
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
MedicalXpress
Older knee replacements as good as newer models, study shows
Older knee replacement designs are just as effective as newer models—according to new research from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and University of East Anglia. A new study published today in the journal BMJ Open compares the effectiveness of two established knee replacements. Eighty osteoarthritis patients, who received...
Lack of Adequate Hydration is Associated With Serious Danger to One's Health
To keep our bodies functioning properly, we are frequently reminded to consume a lot of water. According to the findings of a recent study, maintaining an adequate level of hydration is associated with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases as well as an increased likelihood of living for a longer period.
