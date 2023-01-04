ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash Is Charging Customers for a Free Service

DoorDash is now offering a service in which they will send someone to pick up your outgoing packages. Of course, for a fee. The only problem with this is, USPS offers a free pickup service which is available in most locations across the United States.
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
PYMNTS

Online Grocery Shopping Contends With the Digital and Behavioral Shifts

Increased online grocery shopping is a souvenir of the COVID shift, but supermarkets aren’t going anywhere. Now approaching three full years since the health emergency was declared and restaurant delivery aggregators became our go-to for grub, the grocery sector has shown the magnetism of in-store shopping, but with a digital twist that’s now part of our lives.
Consumer Reports.org

Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers

There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
retailleader.com

Walmart to Offer Drone Delivery in 6 States

Walmart has expanded its partnership with DroneUp. By the end of the year, the retailer says it will offer drone delivery to customers in select markets in six states. More than 10,000 items — including fragile items like eggs — are available for drone delivery. Walmart will by...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Fox 32 Chicago

DoorDash will now pick up and drop off your packages to UPS, USPS, FedEx

DoorDash this week launched a new "Package Pickup" service, which allows customers to request a driver to pick up prepaid packages from home and drop them off to be shipped. The service, announced on Tuesday, allows for up to five packages per delivery to UPS, USPS, or FedEx. It comes with a $5 fee for standard users or a $3 fee for DashPass members, the company said.
Consumer Reports.org

How to Save Big With Digital Coupons

When it comes to ice cream I am faithfully unfaithful to any single brand, especially if the price is right. Häagen-Dazs—yes. Ben & Jerry’s—sure. Blue Bunny—bring it on. On the belief that no one should break their diet and the bank at the same time, when guilty pleasures are on special, I indulge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Lease

Convenient new DoorDash Package Pickup service makes shipping packages a breeze

Food delivery company DoorDash has launched Package Pickup, a service that allows customers to request a driver to pick up prepaid packages from their homes and drop them off for shipping. The service, which was first trialed in March and is now available to 95% of Americans, allows for up to five packages per delivery to be shipped with USPS, UPS, or FedEx. It comes with a $5 fee for standard users or a $3 fee for DashPass members.
PYMNTS

