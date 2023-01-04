Read full article on original website
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle
U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
Meta Fined $413M for GDPR Breaches
Facebook parent company Meta is facing 390 million euros ($413.4 million) in fines. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that Meta Ireland’s advertising business model is not compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Accordingly, the DPC issued...
UK Watchdog: $1B of COVID Relief Loans Were Fraudulent
Recent analysis from the U.K. finds more than $1 billion in COVID relief loans involved irregularities such as fraud. An October report by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) estimates that the government gave out 990 million pounds (or $1.1 billion) in “irregular” grant payments.
Meta’s $1.6B Kenya Court Case Revives Online Safety Debate
Kenya has taken center stage as governments worldwide debate how to regulate social media algorithms. Specifically, all eyes are on the Kenyan High Court, where a coalition of victims of hate crime and human rights groups are suing Meta, claiming that the company’s social media recommendation algorithms amplify hatred and fuel ethnic conflict.
SEC: Scammers Promised Investors Funds From Blockchain Worth ‘Trillions’
Federal authorities say scammers stole millions of dollars by promising investors access to a blockchain worth trillions. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a group of people and companies carried out the $45 million fraud, telling investors they could reap substantial returns by investing in a blockchain technology known as CoinDeal that would be sold for trillions of dollars to a group of wealthy buyers.
New Year, Same Data-Privacy Woes for Meta’s Advertising Cash Cow
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) says Meta’s ad-centric business model is noncompliant with European regulations. That’s according to a public statement released Wednesday (Jan. 4) outlining the commission’s final decision regarding the tech company’s processing of personal data stemming from two complaints filed May 25, 2018 under the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Nigeria Continues Crackdown on Cash Economy
Nigeria will ban cash withdrawals from government accounts from March 1. Modibbo Tukur, the chief executive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) said the move was part of efforts to tackle money laundering, according to a Thursday (Jan. 5) Bloomberg report. “On March 1, if there is a cash...
Visa Sees Global Travel Recovery Powered by Seamless Digital Payments
If you’re looking for the same old bad news, don’t look at leisure travel, which appears to be the big recovery story of 2022, setting up a hopeful outlook for 2023. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster, Visa Global Senior Vice President, Merchant Sales and Acquiring, Jeni Mundy said there’s an “air of optimism” around leisure travel.
UK to Modernize Its Real-Time Payment Architecture
The U.K. is upgrading its instant payment system to incorporate a modern ISO 20022-compliant architecture. Known as the New Payment Architecture (NPA), the initial plan is to upgrade the existing Faster Payments real-time rails, with an option to include the older Bacs system in the future. The upgrade is necessary...
Uber Launches Travel Feature to Grab MENA Market Share
Uber has launched Uber Travel in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The first announcement came on Tuesday (Jan. 3) when Uber revealed that “Smart Itineraries” would be available to users in Egypt, marking the first time a feature from the Uber Travel suite was made available in the MENA region.
