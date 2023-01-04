Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Polk County crash, deputies say
DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Davenport crash that claimed two lives and injured a third. According to investigators, 64-year-old Jennifer Wray of Davenport was traveling north on US 17/92 around 9 p.m. when she turned left at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and struck a 2003 Infiniti FX45 that was traveling south on the same road. Post-impact, the Infiniti flipped onto its roof.
Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter. Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Law enforcement searching for missing, endangered teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen around 1 p.m. fleeing from a disabled vehicle in the area of I-75 and SR-56 on Saturday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo...
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
fox13news.com
‘Call your bondsman’: Polk Sheriff warns I-4 drivers to stop speeding as crackdown continues on highway
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - For the last year, Polk County deputies have been cracking down on speeders on I-4. The sheriff's office's traffic data shows that among the speeders they clocked, nearly 300 were spotted doing triple digit speeds. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was firm Friday, saying if you're...
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
Mysuncoast.com
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address. At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting...
Fatal crash in Manatee County
Single vehicle crash on 34th Avenue West in Manatee County. Driver was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Two Drive-By Shootings 17 Minutes Apart in Polk County
Sheriff Says Both Targeted Homes But Have Different Roots
Teen shot at Wekiva High School, suspect at large, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot at Wekiva High School Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 9:10 p.m. arrived at the school for reports of a shooting and found a male in his teens who had been shot. The teen was...
tampabeacon.com
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
10NEWS
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Two arrested after calling 911 for help moving stolen items during burglary
Two people were arrested on Saturday after one of them called 911 to ask for help moving belongings from a home they were burglarizing.
74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home. It all happened Monday around 3...
Comments / 0