Polk County, FL

2 dead, 1 injured in Polk County crash, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Davenport crash that claimed two lives and injured a third. According to investigators, 64-year-old Jennifer Wray of Davenport was traveling north on US 17/92 around 9 p.m. when she turned left at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and struck a 2003 Infiniti FX45 that was traveling south on the same road. Post-impact, the Infiniti flipped onto its roof.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address. At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting...
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
