Janet Brooks Martin
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Janet Brooks Martin, age 51, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 6:00PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Four Oaks, NC. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, NC. Rev. John I. Norman, Jr., will officiate.
Margie Holden Parker
Smithfield, NC: Mrs. Margie Holden Parker, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 12:00PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Hopewell Free Will Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC. Rev. Roger Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield, NC.
Eloise Beasley Raynor
Benson, NC: Mrs. Eloise Beasley Raynor, age 88, of N. Ryals Street, passed away at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, with her daughter by her side. Funeral Services will be held-2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson.
Elton Edwin “Ed” Wiggs, Jr.
Mr. Elton Edwin (Ed) Wiggs, Jr. (81) of Princeton, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Smithfield, North Carolina after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Princeton, NC on September 5, 1941 to the late Elton Edwin (Toby) and Frances Wiggs he graduated from Princeton High School where he was a basketball player and volunteer firefighter.
Jane Carraway Lawrence
Smithfield – Jane Carraway Lawrence, age 80, passed away at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield on Monday January 2, 2023. She was born in Beaufort County on August 5, 1942 to the late Marvin Carraway and Arah Bell Gautier Carraway. The family will receive visitors at Parrish Funeral Home...
Carl Booker Phillips
Clayton- Carl Booker Phillips, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home in Clayton. Born in Johnston County on August 15, 1931, he was a son to the late James Raeford Phillips and Mary Alice Garner Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was...
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
Mildred J. Crumpler
Mildred J. Crumpler, age 99, died Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023. Born December 29, 1923 in Johnston County to the late Rufus and Mary Parker Johnson, she was the widow of J. C. Crumpler who died in 1963 and was preceded in death by a son Mark Johnson Crumpler. Mildred was also preceded in death by all of her brothers, Roy, Rupert, Ralph and Zola and sister, Mabel.
2 Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash After Father Flees From Law Enforcement
NASH COUNTY – A two year-old child was seriously injured Wednesday during a three-county high speed chase. The child, at last report, remains hospitalized at WakeMed. Around 12:45pm, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and officers with the Nashville Police Department were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store Road and Red Road near Nashville. A white Honda Accord with dark tinted windows approached the checking station and performed an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road.
Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief
SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident
SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires
SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
Injuries Reported In I-95 Tractor Trailer Crash
DUNN – At least two people were injured in a fiery tractor trailer crash late-Saturday on Interstate 95 in Dunn. Initial reports indicate a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I-95 when it collided with a bridge and burst into flames. Two other vehicles crashed while trying to avoid...
Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Home
MEADOW – Firefighters rushed into a burning doublewide mobile home Friday morning to rescue an elderly woman who could not get out. Around 11:09am, the Meadow Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire at 119 Denn Field Lane, off Holly Grove Road. Due to the dry grass and...
Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver
ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
