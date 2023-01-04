ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

Orca dies after beaching itself in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. — An orca whale died on Wednesday after becoming beached in Flagler County. According to county officials, the 21-foot whale beached itself in the area of Jungle Hut Park. It's so rare that scientists say it's never been documented in the area; an orca whale on...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sunny and mild Wednesday

Waking up colder this morning with temps in the 40s & 50s. Even a few 30s in Marion & Flagler counties! This afternoon will warm up to highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow is another cold start, but the afternoon will be beautiful with sun & clouds and highs in the upper 70s.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies respond to shooting at Seminole County home

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting at a home. Deputies have been at the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Boulevard in the Jennifer Estates neighborhood Wednesday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
LONGWOOD, FL

