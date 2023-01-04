Read full article on original website
WESH
Orca dies after beaching itself in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. — An orca whale died on Wednesday after becoming beached in Flagler County. According to county officials, the 21-foot whale beached itself in the area of Jungle Hut Park. It's so rare that scientists say it's never been documented in the area; an orca whale on...
WESH
Sunny and mild Wednesday
Waking up colder this morning with temps in the 40s & 50s. Even a few 30s in Marion & Flagler counties! This afternoon will warm up to highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow is another cold start, but the afternoon will be beautiful with sun & clouds and highs in the upper 70s.
WESH
Sanford homeowner: Flooding after hurricane caused foundation to sink
SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford homeowner says he and his neighbors are still struggling to recover from the damage brought on by the flooding from Hurricane Ian. He says the damage is causing his home's foundation to sink. "Our house settled three and a half inches,” Norman Rolf said....
WESH
Deputies respond to shooting at Seminole County home
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting at a home. Deputies have been at the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Boulevard in the Jennifer Estates neighborhood Wednesday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach commissioners unanimously vote to halt development in flood zones
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach city commissioners voted Tuesday to place a moratorium on future large-scale developments in flood-prone areas. The unanimous vote stops any future construction projects of 10 acres or more in flood-prone areas for the next six months. The move comes after many...
WESH
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
WESH
Crews battle large house fire in Seminole County
Crews were called to battle a large house fire in Seminole County on Tuesday. The fire was reported at a home on Wassum Trail in Chuluota. Video from above the scene showed heavy damage. Officials said one patient was being assessed.
WESH
Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
WESH
Pedestrian dead after being struck by pickup truck in Volusia County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Volusia County on Monday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and I-95. Officials say a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 1 when a male pedestrian...
WESH
Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
WESH
Central Florida schools increase security after teen shot outside high school basketball game
Two high schools in Orange County will have additional law enforcement on campus Monday after a shooting outside a school basketball game on Friday. One teenager was hurt in the shooting outside Wekiva High School. Increased police presence will be at Wekiva High School and Edgewater High School, because that's...
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
WESH
Sanford police release images of suspects in shooting death of 18-year-old
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Sanford police released images of suspects believed to have been involved in theNovember 2022 homicide of 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz. Diaz was in a red car with two others at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when the car was shot at over and over again.
WESH
Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
