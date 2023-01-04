ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16R6DP_0k3WURjk00
Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

The CW 33 compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Texas. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Lone Star State:

Steve Martin

The legendary actor and comedian is known for his work in dozens of movies and television shows. He was born in Waco in 1945 before he moved to California to attend college.

Jamie Foxx

This actor and comedian has been in many major films, including the portrayal of legend Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray." He was born in 1967 in Terrell.

Renée Zellweger

This actress was born in Katy in 1969 and even attended the University of Texas in Austin. She may be best known for her roles in the popular "Bridget Jones" romantic-comedies.

Ethan Hawke

This film star was born in Austin in 1970, but was raised in New Jersey. Both of his parents are University of Texas alums.

Vanilla Ice

The rapper best known for "Ice Ice Baby" was born in Dallas in 1967. He was raised in southern Florida and has even starred in his own home improvement series "The Vanilla Ice Project."

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy