Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bob Penny, 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Mississippi Burning' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny -- an Alabama college professor turned actor with a nearly 30-year career in Hollywood -- died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama. He was 87. Penny spent three decades as an English professor, teaching Poetry and Prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his career as a professor, Penny was an award-winning educator and acclaimed poet in his own right.
John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument
It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
Katie Britt sworn in as Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator, with ‘day one’ plans, priorities
Katie Britt, the first-time candidate from Enterprise who became the first woman elected to the position from the state, was sworn in Tuesday as Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator. Britt is now the youngest Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate and the second-youngest woman to serve in the...
Alabama football announcer reveals cancer diagnosis
Eli Gold, the well-known and respected play-by-play radio announcer for Alabama football games, has announced he has cancer. Gold missed the entire 2022 college football season as he dealt with a health concern, and now he's going public with the diagnosis. Gold said he is battling a "treatable ...
FBI spending to top $3 billion at Redstone Arsenal
Funding for ongoing construction at the FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal has now exceeded $3 billion. As part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, $652 million was allocated for FBI construction at the Army post in Huntsville, according to a press release last month from former Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired this week.
‘The first thing is listening’: Dale Strong replaces Mo Brooks in Congress
The plan, in 1996, focused on the short term. Dale Strong wanted to run for the county commission and represent the fast-growing Monrovia area in northwest Madison County. And that’s all. Twenty-six years later, he sits in a disheveled corner office on the seventh floor of the Madison County...
Alabama analyst reportedly lands WR coach job at New Mexico State
Alabama analyst Cornelius Williams has reportedly landed an onfield coaching job elsewhere. Williams, who joined the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst this past season, has been hired as the wide receivers coach at New Mexico, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams will coach with newly-hired offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, who he worked with at UAB.
So long, Richard Shelby, and thanks for all the pork
Every other year, luminaries of the air and space community gather in France for the famed Paris Air Show, the largest aerospace exhibition in the world. The show offers visitors the chance to see new technology and the opportunity to mix and mingle. For the leaders of the largest and...
Previewing No. 7 Alabama Basketball Against Kentucky: Just A Minute
BamaCentral's Austin Hannon and Mason Smith talk about the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Wildcats.
Date announced for Alabama's 2023 A-Day Spring Football Game
The date for Alabama’s 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game is officially set. The Crimson Tide’s spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium will take place Saturday, April 22, the school announced Thursday. A kickoff time and TV channel will be announced later. A-Day Game admission will once again...
Live Updates: Alabama Gymnastics vs. Michigan State
Score updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum, where the Ashley Johnston era officially kicks off for the Crimson Tide.
Bob Penny, who had roles in ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home, Alabama,’ dies at 87
Bob Penny, a character actor who had roles in “Forrest Gump,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “My Cousin Vinny,” died Sunday in Huntsville, Ala. Penny was born in Anniston, Ala., and came to professional acting later in life after spending 30 years as an English professor at the University of Alabama.
