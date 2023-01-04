ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Bob Penny, 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Mississippi Burning' Actor, Dead at 87

Bob Penny -- an Alabama college professor turned actor with a nearly 30-year career in Hollywood -- died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama. He was 87. Penny spent three decades as an English professor, teaching Poetry and Prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his career as a professor, Penny was an award-winning educator and acclaimed poet in his own right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument

It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

FBI spending to top $3 billion at Redstone Arsenal

Funding for ongoing construction at the FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal has now exceeded $3 billion. As part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, $652 million was allocated for FBI construction at the Army post in Huntsville, according to a press release last month from former Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
247Sports

Alabama analyst reportedly lands WR coach job at New Mexico State

Alabama analyst Cornelius Williams has reportedly landed an onfield coaching job elsewhere. Williams, who joined the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst this past season, has been hired as the wide receivers coach at New Mexico, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams will coach with newly-hired offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, who he worked with at UAB.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ars Technica

So long, Richard Shelby, and thanks for all the pork

Every other year, luminaries of the air and space community gather in France for the famed Paris Air Show, the largest aerospace exhibition in the world. The show offers visitors the chance to see new technology and the opportunity to mix and mingle. For the leaders of the largest and...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Date announced for Alabama's 2023 A-Day Spring Football Game

The date for Alabama’s 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game is officially set. The Crimson Tide’s spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium will take place Saturday, April 22, the school announced Thursday. A kickoff time and TV channel will be announced later. A-Day Game admission will once again...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy