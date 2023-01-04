ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

County Ends Evacuation Orders for Winter Storm

Santa Barbara County officials lifted evacuation orders for South Coast communities at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, including residences and businesses in the Alisal Fire, the Thomas Fire, and the Cave Fire burn areas. However, some storm-related road closures may prevent people from returning home, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Crews Clean Up Sand, Debris at Waterfront Areas After Storm

Crews were out Thursday and Friday clearing out sand and debris at the Santa Barbara waterfront and harbor caused by localized coastal flooding from large swell and high tides during the most recent storm. Mud and water covered much of the breakwater, and the high tide and swell completely washed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation

A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
BUELLTON, CA
Storm Water Advisory Issued for County Beaches

With heavy rainfall expected across the region Thursday, and forecast rainfall continuing into next week, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services reminds residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the...
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire

A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Environmental Justice Element Calls for Guidance From Community

The city of Lompoc is preparing its first Environmental Justice General Plan Element as part of its general plan update, and needs recommendations from community members. Environmental justice involves the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.
LOMPOC, CA
39 Nonprofits to Receive Cultural Arts Grants for 2023

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin in January.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama

Cameron Goodman is now of a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership began on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Middle School Career Studies Week Back in Business

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara Middle School (SBMS) students recently entered Career Studies Week, a week of experiential learning within the Santa Barbara community. The program is designed to harness opportunities within the Santa Barbara community and expand the horizons of SBMS students. Students in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Suspect Nabbed in Brush After Domestic Disturbance in Vandenberg Village

A domestic violence incident led to a search of chaparral and the arrest of a suspect Wednesday night near Vandenberg Village. At 6:15 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement personnel, including a K-9 unit, were dispatched to the 100 block of Galaxy Way for a domestic disturbance, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA

