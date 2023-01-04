Read full article on original website
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 6, 2023
We are deeply concerned by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams’ comments in the Dec. 16 Noozhawk article, “La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes.”. In one, he says the City of Santa Barbara’s design review committees are “run amok.”...
County Ends Evacuation Orders for Winter Storm
Santa Barbara County officials lifted evacuation orders for South Coast communities at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, including residences and businesses in the Alisal Fire, the Thomas Fire, and the Cave Fire burn areas. However, some storm-related road closures may prevent people from returning home, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta...
Crews Clean Up Sand, Debris at Waterfront Areas After Storm
Crews were out Thursday and Friday clearing out sand and debris at the Santa Barbara waterfront and harbor caused by localized coastal flooding from large swell and high tides during the most recent storm. Mud and water covered much of the breakwater, and the high tide and swell completely washed...
Santa Barbara County Prepares for Major Storm, Risks of Flooding, Debris Flows
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected for this week’s storm, and Santa Barbara County has been directing people to prepare for flooding and power outages. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, for affected communities near the Alisal, Thomas and Cave Fire burn scars.
See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County
This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
State Will Partially Reopen Gaviota, Refugio Beach Parks Friday After Storm Closures
State Parks closed dozens of parks across California this week due to storm impacts, including Gaviota State Park, Refugio State Beach and Carpinteria State Beach in southern Santa Barbara County. At Carpinteria State Beach, the front row of the Santa Rosa campground loop is closed through at least Friday due...
Organizers Cancel Remembrance Ceremony Planned for 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flows
The Montecito Fire Protection District announced Friday afternoon that the “Raising Our Light” remembrance ceremony for the anniversary of the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow has been canceled due to weather. “It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s ‘Raising Our Light’...
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
New COVID-19 Variant Most Contagious Yet, ‘Almost Certainly’ Will Cause Surge in Cases
COVID-19’s Omicron XBB. 1.5 is the dominant variant of the virus in California and along the West Coast, and the most contagious yet, with NPR reporting that it “almost certainly” will cause a surge in the number of cases. During the last seven days, COVID-19 cases have...
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation
A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
Storm Water Advisory Issued for County Beaches
With heavy rainfall expected across the region Thursday, and forecast rainfall continuing into next week, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services reminds residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the...
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire
A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
Lompoc Environmental Justice Element Calls for Guidance From Community
The city of Lompoc is preparing its first Environmental Justice General Plan Element as part of its general plan update, and needs recommendations from community members. Environmental justice involves the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.
39 Nonprofits to Receive Cultural Arts Grants for 2023
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin in January.
Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama
Cameron Goodman is now of a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership began on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
Santa Barbara Middle School Career Studies Week Back in Business
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara Middle School (SBMS) students recently entered Career Studies Week, a week of experiential learning within the Santa Barbara community. The program is designed to harness opportunities within the Santa Barbara community and expand the horizons of SBMS students. Students in...
Suspect Nabbed in Brush After Domestic Disturbance in Vandenberg Village
A domestic violence incident led to a search of chaparral and the arrest of a suspect Wednesday night near Vandenberg Village. At 6:15 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement personnel, including a K-9 unit, were dispatched to the 100 block of Galaxy Way for a domestic disturbance, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Dr. Clift Seybert ‘Sey’ Kinsell of Santa Barbara, 1923-2022
Dr. Clift Seybert “Sey” Kinsell was born in Oakland, California, on July 25, 1923 and moved to Santa Barbara at age three. With this move commenced a long and fruitful life full of travel. His main love was for his family and service to others. Sey died on...
