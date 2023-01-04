Read full article on original website
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After LeFlore County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Keota man is dead and a Spiro woman is in critical condition following crash Tuesday evening on Highway 271 outside of Spiro. Troopers say Bobbie Fisk was driving west in the eastbound lanes of 271 when he hit Megan Watts head-on. Fisk died at...
Crews Begin Resurfacing Project On The Broken Arrow Expressway
A major road construction project on the Broken Arrow Expressway gets underway on Monday. Between South Peoria Avenue and South Lewis Avenue, lanes will be shut down in both directions one at a time for about a year. ODOT says it will be working on a full pavement reconstruction project....
City Of Tulsa Offering Grants To Encourage Events Along Route 66
The City of Tulsa is offering grants to encourage new events along Route 66. The city also wants to see what can happen with an iconic structure along the road. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the story.
Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
Investigation Underway After 2 Buildings Catch Fire In Tulsa
Investigators are looking into what caused two buildings to catch fire near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive on Tuesday night. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., flames were shooting from the back of the house that had caught fire. According to firefighters, the...
Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location
A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors. The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business. The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting...
Number Of Pedestrians Hit, Killed By Cars On The Rise In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say the number of people being hit and killed by cars has increased in the last two years. Crosswalks with flashing lights have been installed in some parts of Tulsa and plans are underway to add more. Police say 19 people were hit and killed by cars in...
Cherokee Nation Marshals Train To Improve Responses In Complex Situations
Cherokee Nation Marshals are going through training this week, learning why it is important to pay attention to their surroundings when responding to calls. Six Layer Concepts and Consulting is doing three days of training with the Cherokee Marshals in Tahlequah. "We go around the country. We train everywhere from...
Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire
Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week. Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt. Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community. Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after...
Broken Arrow Home Demolished After Murder-Suicide Investigation
The Broken Arrow house where two adults and six children died from a murder-suicide in October has been demolished. The call on October 26th first came in as a house fire near W. Houston St. and S. Elm Pl. Investigators then found the family inside. The victims were Brian and...
Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested
Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
Cherokee Nation Campaign Season Underway
It will be a busy election season for the largest Native American tribe in the country, with elections for Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, Deputy Chief, and eight open council seats. Current Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin junior has started his campaign for re-election, holding a rally in Sallisaw on Tuesday. Candidates...
Turnpike Troubadours To Perform At BOK Center This Spring
A popular Oklahoma-based band will perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this spring. The venue announced Monday morning that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform live on Saturday, April 1st. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m....
Watch: Doctors Discuss Need For Native American Pain Disparity Research
The National Institutes of Health awarded OSU Tulsa, TU and the University of Oklahoma a more than $2 million grant to research the Native American pain disparity. On Wednesday, two of the people in charge of the research, Dr. Joanna Shadlow from OSU Tulsa and Dr. Jamie Rhudy from TU joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk more about why the study is need.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Business 12 Hours After Release From Jail
Tulsa Police arrested a man for breaking into a business, less than 12 hours after he was released from jail. Kyle Birkes was released from jail Tuesday at 3 p.m., then police say he broke in and ransacked a Tulsa store ten hours later at 1 a.m. Wednesday, while wearing the same clothes. Police say the owner of Panteras near 14th and North Harvard got an alert from her surveillance cameras that someone was inside the store. Police say Birkes smashed a jewelry case and stole items from the store.
University Of Tulsa Debuts New 3D Projection System At Reynolds Center
The University of Tulsa has a new 3D projection system to make basketball games more interactive for those on and off the court. TU men's and women's basketball fans may come for the sport, but they now also get a show. The university calls it a "game changer" for the...
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
