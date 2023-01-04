ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (5), 1-0, ret. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-4. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy