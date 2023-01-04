Read full article on original website
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Stars Behind Bars: Todd and Julie Chrisley's fate in prison plus other celebrities who have served
Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to prison in January after being convicted of tax evasion. Fox News Digital gives a look at other celebrities who have also served time.
College admissions scandal ringleader Rick Singer said he was 'ashamed' of himself as he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for the scheme
Singer was widely known as the ring leader of the college admissions scandal, which fabricated applications for prospective students.
How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable
A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried
Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing
Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison
Boston (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday. The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation’s most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the...
Rick Singer, the man behind a massive college fraud, receives a 3.5-year sentence
BOSTON (AP) — On Wednesday, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in the system. The project involved celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their children's way into elite schools.
Ex-USC Athletic Official in U.S. College Scandal Gets 6 Months in Prison
BOSTON (Reuters) - A former athletic official at the University of Southern California was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for her role in a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that helped wealthy parents secure spots for their children at top colleges. Donna Heinel, the school's former senior...
