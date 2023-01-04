ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 108

Howard Moses
3d ago

The Republicans are showing America that they're Republican'ts. That is solely their own fault. Blaming Democrats in nomination speeches will not change that reality. The clown car continues to bang into the big top tent poles. If the canvas collapses, the blames will fall squarely on the GOP's shoulders.

Reply(5)
80
Grumpy old smartaleck
3d ago

What better way is there to get recognition for your name on the international stage. Congressmen like Gaetz have no real agenda than to be an interruption. With today's social media, everyone has the means to cast a vote, criticize and condemn without ever having to meet someone eye to eye.Politics has become more of an entertainment venue than government.

Reply(12)
35
lauri
3d ago

McCarthy is acting like a pre-school kid not believing that the other kids don’t want to play with him. Sit down already!

Reply(3)
58
Related
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy