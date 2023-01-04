The Republicans are showing America that they're Republican'ts. That is solely their own fault. Blaming Democrats in nomination speeches will not change that reality. The clown car continues to bang into the big top tent poles. If the canvas collapses, the blames will fall squarely on the GOP's shoulders.
What better way is there to get recognition for your name on the international stage. Congressmen like Gaetz have no real agenda than to be an interruption. With today's social media, everyone has the means to cast a vote, criticize and condemn without ever having to meet someone eye to eye.Politics has become more of an entertainment venue than government.
McCarthy is acting like a pre-school kid not believing that the other kids don’t want to play with him. Sit down already!
Comments / 108