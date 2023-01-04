Read full article on original website
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy
Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls
There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
KELOLAND TV
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
siouxfalls.business
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
siouxfalls.business
Bakery to open in Harrisburg
A longtime cake decorator is opening her first bakery in Harrisburg. Emily Studemann has started Sugar Palace by Emily and will open in the former Subway space at 220 S. Cliff Ave. “I’ve been doing cakes since I was a kid,” said Studemann, who moved to Sioux Falls from the...
Sioux Falls could hit 5,000 loads of snow
The storm has passed but cleanup is far from complete.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements. Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are...
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
KELOLAND TV
New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision
A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids digs out from 26 inches of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was another day of digging out from all the snow our most recent storm dropped. Some areas, like Sioux Falls, saw more than one foot of snow. In other places, like Dell Rapids....they’re trying to get out from under more than two feet of snow.
101.9 KELO-FM
Photokeratitis: What it is and how you can avoid it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As cleanup efforts continue across the KELO listening area, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is cautioning people about photokeratitis. Photokeratitis, or snow blindness, is a painful, temporary eye condition caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays. On a sunny day like today, clean...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Snow mountains growing at dumping sites
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
