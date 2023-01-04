ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-holiday and off-season shopping deals that you can still score now

By BestReviews
 3 days ago

Savvy shoppers can still save with these post-holiday sales

The holiday sales season started three months ago , but that doesn’t mean the deals have ended. After the gift-purchasing rush, there is a period when retailers step up their game and become even more competitive with sales. Currently, we’re still seeing discounts in a wide variety of categories, ranging from apparel such as running shoes to fitness equipment such as exercise bikes . Here are some off-season sales that were worth waiting for.

Where you can find the best post-holiday deals

The inclement weather around the holidays decreased the demand for apparel, which was unfortunate for retailers because clothing inventory has been so high. This combined with the trend that exercise clothing and equipment are typically priced low in January means that the consumer can find exceptional deals if they look in these areas.

For example, Peloton is offering some of its biggest discounts of the year. Brands such as Nike and Adidas are marking products down as low as 60% off. Additionally, retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy have a “Gear for the New Year” sale where you can get items for up to 60% off.

Best Post-holiday deals you can get right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNr7J_0k3WRFDD00

Original Peloton Bike

This is the original Peloton bike, and it’s currently available for $250 off. The bike has a compact footprint and features a resistance knob, stereo speakers and a multipoint touchscreen.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oETh2_0k3WRFDD00

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 25-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell

This adjustable dumbbell replaces five sets of dumbbells to save you space and increase convenience. You can make adjustments in 5-pound increments ranging from 5 to 25 pounds. This handy product is currently available for 50% off.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnasL_0k3WRFDD00

All-New Amazon Echo Dot Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is not a toy. It’s a fully functioning electronic device that is specifically made to be safe for kids. This new design comes in either an owl or a dragon and is on sale for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyaG7_0k3WRFDD00

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are light, comfortable, sweat-resistant and sound great. Each charge provides up to 9 hours of listening. These earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are currently on sale for 40% off.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PF0sA_0k3WRFDD00

Lady Hagen Women’s Embossed Full-Zip Golf Jacket

This stately embossed golf jacket has a simple and elegant design. It features a front zipper, moisture-wicking technology and UPF 25+ ultraviolet protection. You can get it today for 43% off.

Sold by Golf Galaxy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukf6r_0k3WRFDD00

Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

If you’re looking for a slip-on running shoe, this cushioned option is for you. It’s made with high-performance recycled materials and features an elastic strap for security. Currently, it is available for 47% off.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484KLI_0k3WRFDD00

Perfect Practice Putting Mat and Mirror Bundle

Do you want to get better at your short game? This putting mat is what you need. It has two-hole training, alignment lines, an alignment mirror, auto return and TrueRoll texture. You can save $80 if you buy this training tool today.

Sold by Golf Galaxy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPlez_0k3WRFDD00

Nike Men’s React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Running Shoes

These Nike running shoes are currently 25% off. They feature high-rise cushioning under the midfoot and have a soft, padded collar for additional comfort. The Flyknit design is flexible and breathable but still keeps your foot secure and supported.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out our Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

