ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Hamlin collapse brings back painful memories for family of Chuck Hughes

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTCQQ_0k3WQpaE00

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, is still in critical condition, but is recovering in a positive direction, according to a family member.

A representative for Hamlin's family gave an update today, saying in part that Damar's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" and that they remain optimistic.

The terrifying ordeal happened just nine minutes into the Monday night Bills-Bengals game, and while this was a scary sight for all of us to watch at home, for the family of a former Detroit Lion, it brought back decades of heartache.

Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, suddenly collapsed and passed away at the end of the fourth quarter during a game against the Chicago Bears in 1971.

Hughes' nephew Cody talked to 7 Action News about how his family reacted to the scary moments from Monday night.

“Fifty years of pain basically just came rushing back all at once,” said Cody.

Last season, the Lions honored Hughes for the 50th anniversary for his death.

“That’s a big loss in our family still … I grew up obviously after Chuck had passed away, but ... everyone talked about Uncle Chuck and his legacy and the things that he did,” said Cody.

At the time of his death, ambulances were not standard at NFL games. That change was made after Hughes passed away.

"Hopefully this has saved Damar Hamlin’s life," Cody said.

We asked Cody if his family has a message for anyone watching. Cody said to continue to love and show grace, and that anything can happen and change in a second.

“We want everyone to know we’re praying for him and just tell your loved ones you love them and move forward every day," said Cody.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Saints' Asking Price For Sean Payton Reportedly Revealed

The New Orleans Saints appear to want at least a first-round pick in exchange for their former coach Sean Payton, NFL insider Ian Rapoport writes this Saturday.  Tonight's update comes just hours after the Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Payton for ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play

Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady

Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy