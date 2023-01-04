ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, gets 3.5 years in prison

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDgeg_0k3WQXtG00

FILE - William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston, on March 12, 2019. Steven Senne / AP

Rick Singer, the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids' way into top-tier schools, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation's most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich.

Prosecutors had sought six years behind bars, noting Singer's extensive cooperation that helped authorities unravel the entire scheme. Singer began secretly working with investigators in 2018 and recorded hundreds of phone calls and meetings that helped authorities build the case against dozens of parents, athletic coaches and others arrested in March 2019.

Those sent to prison for participating in the scheme include "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman. Coaches from schools including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown University and the University of California, Los Angeles, admitted to accepting bribes.

"It was a scheme that was breathtaking in its scale and its audacity. It has literally become the stuff of books and made-for-TV movies," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told the judge Wednesday.

The prosecutor called Singer's cooperation in the case "unparalleled" but said it was also problematic, noting that Singer admitted to obstructing the investigation by tipping off several of his clients who were under government scrutiny.

Defense attorney Candice Fields said Singer took great personal risk by wearing a wire to record meetings and "did whatever was necessary" to assist the government in its investigation. Fields had requested three years of probation, or if the judge deemed prison time necessary, six months behind bars.

Singer apologized to his family, the schools he embarrassed in the public eye and others. He also promised to work every day of his life going forward to make a positive impact in people's lives.

"My moral compass was warped by the lessons my father taught me about competition. I embraced his belief that embellishing or even lying to win was acceptable as long as there was victory. I should have known better," he said.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 - on the same day the massive case became public - to charges including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Dozens of others ultimately pleaded guilty to charges, while two parents were convicted at trial.

Authorities in Boston began investigating the scheme after an executive under scrutiny for an unrelated securities fraud scheme told investigators that a Yale soccer coach had offered to help his daughter get into the school in exchange for cash. The Yale coach led authorities to Singer, whose cooperation unraveled the entire scheme.

For years, Singer paid off entrance exam administrators or proctors to inflate students' test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits in order to to boost their chances of getting into the school.

Coaches in such sports as soccer, sailing and tennis took bribes to pretend to recruit students as athletes, regardless of their ability. Fake sports profiles were made to make students look like stars in sports they sometimes didn't even play. The bribes were typically funneled through Singer's sham charity, allowing some parents to disguise the payments as charitable donations and deduct the payments from their federal income taxes.

Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients, paid bribes totaling more than $7 million, and used more than $15 million of his clients' money for his own benefit, according to prosecutors.

"This defendant was responsible for the most massive fraud ever perpetuated on the higher education system in the United States," Frank told the judge Wednesday.

Before Singer, the toughest punishment has gone to former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who got 2 1/2 years in prison for pocketing more than $3 million in bribes.

Punishments for the parents have ranged from probation to 15 months behind bars, although the parent who received that prison sentence remains free while he appeals his conviction.

One parent, who wasn't accused of working with Singer, was acquitted on all counts stemming from accusations that he bribed Ernst to get his daughter into the school. And a judge ordered a new trial for former University of Southern California water polo Jovan Vavic, who was convicted of accepting bribes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
CBS LA

Woman gets 3 years in bogus online fundraiser for homeless veteran

A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn't present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a sentence in federal prison in Connecticut. Her state prison term will run concurrently and the former transportation department worker will be barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee."Our wish is that prosecutions like this will serve to deter criminals...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Robb Report

A Man Accused of Selling Fake Warhols Is Arrested After His Wife Goes Missing

Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man who was arrested after his wife went missing, is the subject of renewed scrutiny after the investigation brought back to light his alleged sales of fake Andy Warhol paintings. In 2016, Walshe, with some assistance from his wife, Ann, listed two paintings that they claimed were made by Warhol as a part of his 1979 “Shadows” series on eBay for a combined price of $100,000. According to the original complaint, written that same year by FBI special agent Kristin D. Koch, the item description of the paintings claimed that Walshe had “terribly overpaid” for the pair of paintings in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS LA

Harvey Weinstein sentencing set for Feb. 23 by judge

A judge Monday set sentencing for Feb. 23 for former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting a woman in the Los Angeles area.Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed to allow the defense additional time to file a motion for a new trial for Weinstein, who was convicted Dec. 19 of one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013."I expect it will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy