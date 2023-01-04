ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Man charged after multiple dogs found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after multiple dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of failure to properly bury animals.
Florence man charged for 'purposefully' hitting cars, people at Walmart: Deputies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man has been charged after he "purposefully" hit cars and two women in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to deputies. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle.)
Chanticleer ranked among the worst college mascots

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University mascot was recently voted one of the worst in America. While the Chanticleer wasn't ranked the worst it did make the top 10 behind Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State University, according to a survey by Quality Logo Products. The survey identified...
