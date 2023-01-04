Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Man charged after multiple dogs found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after multiple dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of failure to properly bury animals.
abcnews4.com
Florence man charged for 'purposefully' hitting cars, people at Walmart: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man has been charged after he "purposefully" hit cars and two women in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to deputies. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle.)
abcnews4.com
Dog shot in paw while walking Marlboro County neighborhood, rescue says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog was shot in the paw while walking around a neighborhood in Marlboro County, according to a shelter. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said Millie was given to a community member after she weaned her last litter and was shot with a 9mm while walking around.
abcnews4.com
Andrews man shot in leg during dispute over car sale, suspect in custody: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested following a shooting incident on Smokethorn Street in Georgetown County Sunday. Aljaron Collins, 36, of Hardee Street was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an investigation. Deputies said the victim...
abcnews4.com
Dog lost on vacation in Myrtle Beach to be reunited with owner 3 years later
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Roscoe, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix, was brought to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy, with the rescue, said that they don’t typically take in strays, but she felt like...
abcnews4.com
Controlled burn at Georgetown County park to temporarily close bikeway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — State officials are closing sections of the Waccamaw Neck bikeway as part of a planned and controlled burning at Huntington Beach Park this week. The bikeway, which runs through Pawleys Island north to the Horry County Line, has a section that traverses the park’s...
abcnews4.com
Chanticleer ranked among the worst college mascots
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University mascot was recently voted one of the worst in America. While the Chanticleer wasn't ranked the worst it did make the top 10 behind Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State University, according to a survey by Quality Logo Products. The survey identified...
