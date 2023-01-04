ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform

Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BOGGS RESIGNS FROM SUTHERLIN CITY COUNCIL

Tom Boggs has resigned from the Sutherlin City Council. A November 15th letter to city officials from Boggs said his resignation would be effective as of December 1st. Deputy City Recorder Melanie Masterfield said Boggs current term ended at the conclusion of 2022. Though he was re-elected for a four-year term in the November General Election, Boggs chose not to take the seat.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kpic

Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Roseburg's annual leaf pickups end today

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works’ annual leaf collection service for homeowners ends today, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The Public Works Department provided free leaf pickups from the end of October through Friday, January 6. The service was "an effective, cost-controlled program to...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kpic

Child exploitation images uncovered at Central Point home

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says numerous child exploitation images were uncovered at a Central Point home. According to officials, a search warrant was issued after multiple child exploitation images were uploaded from the home. Digital devices were also seized as part of the search warrant,...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited for DUII, after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 9:00 p.m. the 27-year old was contacted after a wreck involving a second vehicle at the intersection of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Aviation Drive. It was believed the...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT

Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported disturbance Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 6:50 p.m. the 44-year old was contacted after the incident and was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kpic

Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

