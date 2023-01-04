Read full article on original website
kpic
City of Roseburg accepting applications for Roseburg Planning Commission
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City is taking applications for a vacancy on the Roseburg Planning Commission, with the deadline just a week away, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The vacancy must be filled by someone who...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
ijpr.org
Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform
Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
kqennewsradio.com
BOGGS RESIGNS FROM SUTHERLIN CITY COUNCIL
Tom Boggs has resigned from the Sutherlin City Council. A November 15th letter to city officials from Boggs said his resignation would be effective as of December 1st. Deputy City Recorder Melanie Masterfield said Boggs current term ended at the conclusion of 2022. Though he was re-elected for a four-year term in the November General Election, Boggs chose not to take the seat.
kpic
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kpic
Roseburg's annual leaf pickups end today
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works’ annual leaf collection service for homeowners ends today, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The Public Works Department provided free leaf pickups from the end of October through Friday, January 6. The service was "an effective, cost-controlled program to...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Coyote on the Beach – Bandon, Oregon
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
kpic
Child exploitation images uncovered at Central Point home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says numerous child exploitation images were uncovered at a Central Point home. According to officials, a search warrant was issued after multiple child exploitation images were uploaded from the home. Digital devices were also seized as part of the search warrant,...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited for DUII, after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 9:00 p.m. the 27-year old was contacted after a wreck involving a second vehicle at the intersection of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Aviation Drive. It was believed the...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported disturbance Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 6:50 p.m. the 44-year old was contacted after the incident and was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
kpic
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
kpic
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
