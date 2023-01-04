Read full article on original website
New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group
JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
N.J. reports 3,159 COVID cases, 13 deaths. All counties have ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 3,159 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as all of the state’s counties are now considered to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive...
Gov. Murphy to deliver N.J. State of the State next week
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address next week.It will be the governor's first time appearing in person to give his address since 2020.The governor is likely to highlight his administration's accomplishments as insiders say he may be looking to run for president.You can watch his State of the State streaming live on CBS News New York on Tuesday.
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023
Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
N.J. reports 2,665 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test rise, but well below last winter.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,665 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths. The average number of daily positive cases this month has continued to rise from the winter surge, but not close to the figures from January 2022. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
N.J. man left dog stranded at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to Newark, authorities say
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89
Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
Sushi concept to open another location in N.J. hotel
Emerging sushi concept Sushi by Boū is readying to open another New Jersey location. The concept is opening at Hoboken’s W Hotel at 225 River St. on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be located on the ground floor of the hotel, just off its main lobby and living room.
N.J. reports 1,817 COVID cases, 26 deaths. Positive tests continue to climb.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,817 COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests continue to climb. The statewide rate of transmission on Wednesday was 1.00. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Report: New Jersey has worst fiscal health in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Jersey has the worst fiscal health in the nation, with billions of dollars in debt and not enough money to cover bills, according to a watchdog report. The latest Financial State of the States 2022 report from Truth in Accounting, placed the Garden State...
