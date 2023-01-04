Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utah State On The Wrong End Of A Hot Shooting Night, Lose To Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The Utah State Aggies travelled to ExtraMile Arena to take on the Boise State Broncos. The Aggies entered on a 3-game win streak and a 13-2 record overall. The Broncos lost two of their last three and had a. 11-4 record. The beginning of the game...
kslsports.com
Utah State announces football series with UTEP
The first contest of the two-game series will take place at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on August 30, 2025. USU will return to El Paso, Texas to take on the Miners at the Sun Bowl on September 9, 2028. Utah State vs. UTEP All-Time Series. The Aggies and Miners...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort …. An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Sievert of California, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need. Storyy...
upr.org
Earthquakes recorded in Cache County in uncommon event
“Everyone can take this sequence of earthquakes as a reminder that we do need to be prepared,” said Susanne Jänecke. Susanne Jänecke studies earthquakes and faults and particularly the active faults in Cache Valley. She retired as professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small or microearthquakes. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations has recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of the Logan airport. Jänecke said it is looking like what’s called a “swarm,” and although they are fairly uncommon, they have been recorded in the region before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, until now.
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
kvnutalk
Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily
After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American sweets
More than 800 businesses are partners with the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. Today, a new candy store, with the goal of building bridges between cultures, joined the ranks. The store brings authentic Latin American treats to Ogden.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
usustatesman.com
Logan City School District enacts policy on religious and political symbols in classrooms
On Dec. 13, the Logan City School District board voted in a 3-2 motion to enact a policy that would support Utah code 53G-10-202 so any classroom materials “do not display materials that endorse, promote, or disparage a particular political, personal, religious, denominational, sectarian, agnostic, or atheist belief or viewpoint.”
upr.org
U-2 spy plane set to go on display at Hill Air Force Base museum
A Lockheed U-2 spy plane, one of the country’s most secretive spy planes, is set to be the newest arrival at the Hill Air Force Base museum. First introduced 67 years ago and nicknamed the “Dragon Lady,” the aircraft made its move from Arizona in March of last year to its new Northern Utah home. Brandon Hedges, the Museum Restoration Chief, was the man in charge of the moving and restoration planning.
Thieves involved in yoga studio thefts arrested in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Suspects Nathaniel James-Dessault and Jennifer Bateman were in possession of two stolen vehicles and arrested by Woods Cross Police at their Bountiful hotel earlier today. They are […]
kvnutalk
Clarkston man sent to prison after 13th DUI and other crimes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 55-year-old Clarkston man with more than a dozen DUI convictions is headed to prison following his latest arrest. Stephen Craig Moreland was ordered to serve zero to five years after a judge said it was fortunate that he hadn’t killed himself. Moreland was sentenced Wednesday...
ksl.com
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can't withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In subsequent...
