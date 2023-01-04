“Everyone can take this sequence of earthquakes as a reminder that we do need to be prepared,” said Susanne Jänecke. Susanne Jänecke studies earthquakes and faults and particularly the active faults in Cache Valley. She retired as professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small or microearthquakes. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations has recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of the Logan airport. Jänecke said it is looking like what’s called a “swarm,” and although they are fairly uncommon, they have been recorded in the region before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, until now.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO