Logan, UT

kslsports.com

Utah State announces football series with UTEP

The first contest of the two-game series will take place at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on August 30, 2025. USU will return to El Paso, Texas to take on the Miners at the Sun Bowl on September 9, 2028. Utah State vs. UTEP All-Time Series. The Aggies and Miners...
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort …. An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Sievert of California, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need. Storyy...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Earthquakes recorded in Cache County in uncommon event

“Everyone can take this sequence of earthquakes as a reminder that we do need to be prepared,” said Susanne Jänecke. Susanne Jänecke studies earthquakes and faults and particularly the active faults in Cache Valley. She retired as professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small or microearthquakes. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations has recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of the Logan airport. Jänecke said it is looking like what’s called a “swarm,” and although they are fairly uncommon, they have been recorded in the region before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, until now.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance

SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily

After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
upr.org

U-2 spy plane set to go on display at Hill Air Force Base museum

A Lockheed U-2 spy plane, one of the country’s most secretive spy planes, is set to be the newest arrival at the Hill Air Force Base museum. First introduced 67 years ago and nicknamed the “Dragon Lady,” the aircraft made its move from Arizona in March of last year to its new Northern Utah home. Brandon Hedges, the Museum Restoration Chief, was the man in charge of the moving and restoration planning.
LAYTON, UT

