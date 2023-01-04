MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors. The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The general manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.

