Eagles players, coaches share their emotions about Bills’ Damar Hamlin and ‘freakish’ play that hospitalized him

Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Giants Hall of Famer explains why he won't let grandson play football
While the dangers that come with playing football are becoming more and more well-known, former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson decided not to allow his grandson to play the game long ago. A guest on "CNN This Morning" this week, Carson explained his decision, pointing to the possible long-term...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PODCAST: Things heat up for Penn State in transfer portal; recruiting notes
Penn State wrapped up its season with an impressive Rose Bowl victory over No. 8 Utah, a matchup we broke down on our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast. After looking back at the No. 11 Nittany Lions' 11th win, we're back with forward focus on a fresh edition of the show.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady
Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 7:38 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Sean McVay’s immediate future as the Los Angeles Rams head coach is in limbo, multiple sources told ESPN. UPDATE 5:51 PM: Schefter reports: Broncos and...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
BetRivers Ohio promo code: Claim $500 second chance bet for NFL, NBA, and more on January 7
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. To mark its arrival in Ohio, this BetRivers promo code is offering a $500 second chance bet to new users for a busy...
GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas
Here are pictures from Auburn's big home win over the Razorbacks.
Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
Quincy Burroughs, Sawyer Robertson, and Other Notable Transfers in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the transfer portal, including names like Quincy Burroughs, Sawyer Robertson, and more!
