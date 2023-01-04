Read full article on original website
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Northern Light Health to outsource 1,400 workers to Minnesota-based company
PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health employs more than 12,000 people in Maine. But soon, more than 11 percent of that workforce will have a different employer. The healthcare organization said 1,400 employees will soon be outsourced to the Minnesota-based company Optum. It's all part of a new strategic relationship between the two companies.
themainewire.com
Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022
A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help
If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
beckersdental.com
4 dental acquisitions in December
A Maine dental practice that purchased a clinic to prevent its closure and three other acquisitions that took place in the dental industry in December:. 1. Spear Education, a dental education provider, was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. 2. Henry Schein purchased a majority ownership stake in...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: Let’s Start the New Year with Heating and Housing Assistance
As with every New Year, I find myself simultaneously reflecting on the successes and struggles of the past year and hoping that 2023 will bring more successes than struggles. This hope has already been met with the announcement of committee assignments over the holiday break. I’m happy to serve again as Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, in addition to serving on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. From my experience as a farmer with focus on environmental protection, it’s an honor to start this new legislative session by continuing my work from the past two years.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
WMTW
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends
YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
mainepublic.org
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
wabi.tv
Maine governor signs heating aid package before inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way Wednesday for $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs — the main component of a $473 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the...
