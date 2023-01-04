Read full article on original website
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
tampabeacon.com
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Man convicted in fatal drunk driving crash wants to change plea after spending several months in prison
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who recently took a plea deal on a deadly crash that killed a young Tampa man last November wants a do-over. Inmate Alexander Glaubius says he has suffered a great injustice, but prosecutors say they did everything by the book. Newly filed court documents...
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
Mysuncoast.com
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address.
Man sentenced to 10 years after allegedly setting an HCSO patrol vehicle on fire
A man was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections after allegedly setting a Hernando County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on fire in December.
Police Identify Woman who ‘Intentionally Drove’ into Lake Wire
Lakleland Police have identified the woman who drove her two young sons into Lake Wire early Friday morning, killing all three of them. Police say evidence suggests that 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora “intentionally drove her vehicle into Lake Wire” at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 30. “During the investigation, detectives...
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
Polk County Deputies Seek Thief Who Stole “Natty Daddy” In Lakeland On Christmas Day
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail theft from the Circle K store at 933 West Pipkin Road in Lakeland on Christmas Day. According to investigators, the suspect entered the store a little after 2 pm and began filling up
fox13news.com
Hillsborough detention deputy arrested after bringing pot brownies into jail for inmates, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County detention deputy who was sworn into his role over a year ago was caught bringing "cannabis-laced brownies" into the detention facility, according to the sheriff. Thursday, Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference to announce the arrest of 25-year-old Terry Bradford Jr. He explained...
fox13news.com
Law enforcement searching for missing, endangered teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen around 1 p.m. fleeing from a disabled vehicle in the area of I-75 and SR-56 on Saturday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo...
WESH
2 children hurt when gunmen 'shot up the wrong house,' Polk County sheriff says
Three people were shot early Monday morning in unincorporated Lake Wales including a 12, 14, and 19-year-old during a pair of drive-by shootings that took place 17 minutes apart. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the first drive-by shooting took place around 2:52 a.m. in the Highland Park Manor subdivision...
fox13news.com
