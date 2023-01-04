ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

tampabeacon.com

Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian dies

Authorities are seeking the driver of a black Honda sedan that struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 92 in the Mango area. A Florida Highway Patrol report stated a 74-year-old Tampa man was crossing U.S. 92 and entered the path of the vehicle, which struck the victim and fled. Troopers investigating the crash recovered portions of a side mirror that indicated the type and color of the vehicle.
MANGO, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL

