LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.

LAKE WALES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO