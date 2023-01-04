Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tampabeacon.com
Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian dies
Authorities are seeking the driver of a black Honda sedan that struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 92 in the Mango area. A Florida Highway Patrol report stated a 74-year-old Tampa man was crossing U.S. 92 and entered the path of the vehicle, which struck the victim and fled. Troopers investigating the crash recovered portions of a side mirror that indicated the type and color of the vehicle.
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.
Fatal crash in Manatee County
Single vehicle crash on 34th Avenue West in Manatee County. Driver was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
fox13news.com
Law enforcement searching for missing, endangered teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen around 1 p.m. fleeing from a disabled vehicle in the area of I-75 and SR-56 on Saturday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo...
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
Polk County Deputies Seek Thief Who Stole “Natty Daddy” In Lakeland On Christmas Day
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail theft from the Circle K store at 933 West Pipkin Road in Lakeland on Christmas Day. According to investigators, the suspect entered the store a little after 2 pm and began filling up
Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter. Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox13news.com
‘Call your bondsman’: Polk Sheriff warns I-4 drivers to stop speeding as crackdown continues on highway
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - For the last year, Polk County deputies have been cracking down on speeders on I-4. The sheriff's office's traffic data shows that among the speeders they clocked, nearly 300 were spotted doing triple digit speeds. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was firm Friday, saying if you're...
Police: 87-year-old woman dies after crashing into parked car on I-4
An 87-year-old woman has died after crashing on I-4 in Davenport Wednesday.
Deputies investigate double shooting in Brooksville
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
Woman killed in high-speed crash on I-75 in Seffner
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
‘Professional arsonist’ sentenced after setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
The man who told Hernando County deputies he was a "professional arsonist" after setting one of their patrol cars on fire last month will spend a several years in a Florida state prison.
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
