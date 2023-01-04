ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 28

Fred Gardner
3d ago

the nj turnpike construction. has the truck lanes dangerously too tight.. accidents injuries n deaths every week... nothing in the news.. phil Murphy should be in prison

Reply
4
Danielle
3d ago

It's scary to drive anywhere anymore. I have cars pass me over the double yellow when I'm already doing 10 over the speed limit . I swerve at least 5 times a week from people crossing over a double yellow .

Reply
4
JC46&2
3d ago

I feel like law enforcement has let up a little with traffic stops. I'm out on the roads a lot and have noticed fewer than before the pandemic. There are definitely ppl driving faster and more aggressive than ever before.

Reply(1)
2
Related
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80

A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say

A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
NEWARK, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy