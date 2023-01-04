the nj turnpike construction. has the truck lanes dangerously too tight.. accidents injuries n deaths every week... nothing in the news.. phil Murphy should be in prison
It's scary to drive anywhere anymore. I have cars pass me over the double yellow when I'm already doing 10 over the speed limit . I swerve at least 5 times a week from people crossing over a double yellow .
I feel like law enforcement has let up a little with traffic stops. I'm out on the roads a lot and have noticed fewer than before the pandemic. There are definitely ppl driving faster and more aggressive than ever before.
Related
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
Deadliest county, month, and hour for New Jersey’s roads
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
Trenton Mans Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting In Burlington County
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-month-old NJ girl found safe
2-alarm house fire in Newark that injured child and two others under investigation, officials say
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 28