7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Roadside wreck injures 4
Four people were injured Jan. 1 after a driver lost control on a wet Veterans Expressway and slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, which propelled the cruiser into a third vehicle the FHP trooper had just pulled over. An FHP report states that the trooper stopped a southbound sedan...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Many survivors still struggling 100 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — It has been 100 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast with such ferocity whole neighborhoods were destroyed. Many survivors are still struggling and are left without a home. Charlotte Hinger was working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital when the Category 4 hurricane rolled through...
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
What’s the COVID risk in Miami and the rest of Florida? Here’s how to check
Florida saw an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations leading into the holidays, and while hospitals say it isn’t as bad as previous surges, some counties, including Miami-Dade, are once again considered to be high risk for the disease. This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and...
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
Florida And Denver Hit With Air Traffic Control Issues, Disrupting Busiest Travel Days
An air traffic control computer issue reportedly caused hundreds of delays at Florida airports on Monday. The trouble was caused on one of the busiest travel days of the holidays. According to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA), the issue began at around 1pm and was resolved later in the day....
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your Mega Millions tickets! There may have been no jackpot winner on Friday, but someone in Florida did win $1 million!. The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. No one matched all six numbers to win the...
First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
Florida COVID hospitalizations skyrocket as case counts become unreliable
For the first time since COVID-19 hit Florida, case counts are showing the opposite of reality. Health officials logged a decreasing number of COVID infections in the past week. But hospitalizations are soaring. Florida logged about 2,000 fewer cases this week compared to the previous one, the U.S. Centers for...
Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10
Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week
The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
The Best Places To Live In Florida For 2023 Were Ranked & Miami Didn't Make The Top 5
Six months ago it was almost impossible to find an apartment rental in Florida from the influx of New Yorkers and Californians. The state is in high demand for residency, so a study ranked the top 10 best places to live in Florida for 2023... though it might not be what you expect.
