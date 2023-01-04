ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

tampabeacon.com

Roadside wreck injures 4

Four people were injured Jan. 1 after a driver lost control on a wet Veterans Expressway and slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, which propelled the cruiser into a third vehicle the FHP trooper had just pulled over. An FHP report states that the trooper stopped a southbound sedan...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
10NEWS

First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
OCALA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
TAMPA, FL
wdwinfo.com

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10

Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
FLORIDA STATE
rv-pro.com

2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week

The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
TAMPA, FL

