laconiadailysun.com
Patrick J. Conway, 75
PITTSFIELD — Patrick Joseph Conway, 75, of Main Street, passed away at his home in Pittsfield on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Patrick was born April 30, 1947, in Troy, New York, to the late Patrick J. Conway and Mary (Dipch) Duval.
laconiadailysun.com
Sally A. Stevens, 69
CONCORD — Mrs. Sally A. (Smith) Stevens, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Exeter, Sally was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lora (Porter) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 44 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a housekeeper. She loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and the Penacook Legion. She enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with friends and family and was always the first person to celebrate your birthday. She routinely played Mrs. Santa at the Lodge and Legion events as well as visiting area nursing homes.
laconiadailysun.com
Francis W. O’Connell III, 75
MOULTONBOROUGH — After 75 years of doing things his way, Francis (Frank, Skip) W. O’Connell III faced his final curtain on Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Moultonborough. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Frank was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He grew up in Arlington, the beloved son of the late Patricia (Coakley) O’Connell and Francis W. O’Connell Jr. and step-son of Lorretta O’Connell.
laconiadailysun.com
John A. Jipson, 91
GRAFTON — John A. Jipson, 91, of Grafton, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2023. He was born and raised in Prentiss, Maine, moving to Franklin in 1965.
laconiadailysun.com
Matthew A. Colarusso
NORTH READING, Massachusetts — Matthew A. Colarusso, beloved husband of Theresa (Curran) Colarusso, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, Matthew is the loving son of the late John and Mary (McCormack) Colarusso. Matthew grew up in Moultonboro, New Hampshire, and was a graduate of Moulton Academy. He then attended Merrimack College in Andover and earned his bachelor's degree in business. His career focused on talent recruitment and hiring, most recently as a corporate recruiter for Commonwealth Financial Network.
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17
GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay. Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many...
laconiadailysun.com
Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56
BEDFORD — Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56, of Bedford, died January 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a spirited battle with Leptomeningeal Disease. He was born in Nashua on Sept. 21, 1966, to Socrates and Celine (Ouellette) Photiades. He lived in Nashua and Merrimack before moving to Bedford many years ago. He graduated from UNH Manchester. Jeff was a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual for 32 years. During that time, he earned many financial designations that included CLU, ChFC, CLTC and CASL. He was a member of NAIFA, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a qualifier for NM FORUM representing the top performers since 2007, active committee and board member of NM Financial Representatives Association, most notably serving as the President of the Board 2021-22.
nerej.com
Prolman Realty sells 2,200 s/f at 115 Daniel Webster Hwy. to SANRA LLC
Nashua, NH Prolman Realty, Inc. has sold 115 Daniel Webster Hwy. to SANRA, LLC who plans on converting the former Bar Harbor bank branch into a dental practice, according to Mark Prolman. The seller was represented by Prolman Realty, Inc. and the buyer was represented by CARR and The Bean Group. Acquisition and construction financing was provided by Enterprise Bank. According to the Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds the selling price was $905,000.
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
nerej.com
Torrington Properties acquires 175,000 s/f Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million
Concord, NH Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center for $30 million. The 175,000 s/f shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
laconiadailysun.com
PSU museum to host lecture on the NH forest where researchers first discovered acid rain
PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University will host the second lecture in its Mountain Voices Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., via Zoom, with Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies senior research fellow Peter Groffman, Ph.D. Groffman will present, “Hubbard Brook: Big Insights from a Small Place,” an overview of the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, located in the southwestern part of the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, and the research that has been conducted there, with a focus on why the site is well known and how the watershed approach has been fundamental in environmental science.
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, “If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!” Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin’ can!. In the latest sign that the Mall at Fox Run in the alleged town of Newington is rebuilding rather than retreating, the Palm Treats has opened up just outside of Macy’s.
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
manchesterinklink.com
Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house
MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
