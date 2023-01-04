(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.

