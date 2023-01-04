Read full article on original website
Renville County Attorney applauds two recent convictions for following state guidelines
On Wednesday, Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom announced two sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. According to Kingstrom, these sentencings are significant because of the message they send about Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines presumptive sentences. A release from the Renville County Attorney’s Office Wednesday...
3 arrested after 200 fentanyl-laced pills found during Willmar traffic stop
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Three people in central Minnesota were arrested on Monday, after police found they were carrying 200 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.Law enforcement arrested the suspects during a traffic stop in Willmar. They also found close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, along with cash. One of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest for theft. He also was out on bail for a second-degree assault charge and controlled substance charge.
Fentanyl seized, three arrested in Willmar drug bust
(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.
Tony Nelson
Tony Nelson age 48, of Morgan passed away due to health reasons at the CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the church. An additional funeral service and burial will be held in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson
A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
Snow levels in KLGR-area communities
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:. Morgan: 11 inches. Belview: 9.9 inches. Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches. New Ulm: 8...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Marlee Marie Kenney
Marlee Marie Kenney, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 2, 2023, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial at a later date in the St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
Betty M. Miller
Betty M. Miller, 96, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Belview, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview with burial to follow in the Peace Memorial Gardens near Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and visitation will continue at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Saturday.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
