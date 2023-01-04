Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retros
With the new year just over a week away, NIKE, Inc. has unveiled its core lineup of Air Jordan retros for Spring 2023. Given the sheer number of sneaker leakers and connected sleuths that exist across the internet, none of the 16 pairs featured on Jordan Brand’s list are a surprise, although the company confirming certain fan-favorites like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 “Black/White” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is welcomed by the community-at-large.
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Appears In “White/Gum” Colorway
Nike is constantly rethinking their most-beloved sneakers, and the Dunk is certainly no exception. And much like last year as well as the one before, 2023 will usher in yet another new version of the Peter Moore-designed silhouette — namely, the Dunk Low Remastered. Alongside “Olive” as well as...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
sneakernews.com
Bricks & Wood Visits The New Balance 9060 To Start 2023
Bricks & Wood – a South Central, Los Angeles based apparel and storytelling brand founded in 2014 – is fairly new to the sneaker space. To follow up its 57/40 from June 2021, the community-focused team will launch a New Balance 9060 in the first-half of 2023. Teased...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Ups The 2002R’s Carrying Capacity With Detachable Pouches
From its “Refined Future” banner to a slate of retooled Mule propositions, the New Balance 2002R continues to proffer seldom revitalized updates to the previously forgotten cushioning silhouette. Having been explored in a reserved fashion, the latest update to the OG Dad model flaunts a protective pocket space for spare items.
sneakernews.com
The WMNS Nike Air Force 1 Low Explores A “Sand Drift” Upper
Having been employed in overwhelming force throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary last year, the Nike Air Force 1 continues to dawn exclusive styles for their female audience, such as the neutral-toned effort dipped in “Coconut Milk” accents. Continuing to coordinate pastel shades and tonal compositions across the...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 580 Cooks Up Its Own “Beef & Broccoli” Colorway
During the Summer of 2022, it was confirmed that the New Balance 580 would be returning in a big way, joining forces with longtime brand collaborators Stray Rats and Palace. Inline styles, too, would be hitting the shelves — and while we only saw a few throughout the latter half of last year, 2023 is to usher in a drove of additional colorways, such as the now officially-revealed “Beef & Broccoli.”
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Reportedly Releasing in Spring
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared purported release details of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” on Instagram yesterday. According to the account, the collab will be released in spring and will be available exclusively in Paris. At the time of publication, images of the purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have yet to surface but the leaker account has...
The New Air Jordan 1 ‘Washed Heritage’ Colorway Is Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 1 is coming soon. Sneaker social media accounts @zSneakerheadz, @sameoldsneakers, and @sneakerknockerzllc shared images and videos of the Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage,” which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to hit retail in the spring. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High features a standard white-based leather that’s offset by premium suede overlay panels at the forefoot, heel counter and eyelets. A lighter shade...
sneakernews.com
Blue Miniature Swooshes Animate This Mostly Grey Nike Dunk Low
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to dominate sneaker rotations everywhere, the silhouette keeps experimenting with the color palettes, design cues, and materials. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s iconic creation emerged with miniature swooshes at the lateral forefoot. Leather base layers set the stage for light grey suede panels...
sneakernews.com
Nike To Release Another Air Max 1 “Shima Shima” For 2023
One of the most sought after releases from the early aughts, the “Shima Shima” collection — which was comprised of an Air Max 1, Air Trainer 1, and Dunk High — made its debut just two decades ago. And after jogging our memories with the return of said Air Trainer 1 this past October, Nike is ready to further celebrate these Japanese-inspired offerings, ushering in a new colorway of the Air Max 1 right in time for the pack’s 20th Anniversary.
sneakernews.com
Black And Midnight Give The Nike Air Max Plus A Stealthy Appeal
From lace toggles to boisterous arrangements, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to revel in disparate constructions for a wide-ranging fan base. And now, the silhouette employs a stealthy mix of black obsidian and “Midnight Navy”. Attributing its darkened aesthetic to the pair’s dominant jet-black real estate, the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
Premium Goods’ Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Is Inspired By Timeless Jewelry
Jennifer Ford opening up Premium Goods in her hometown of Houston in 2004 out of a desire to bring a boutique shopping experience to her fellow Texans. Since then, the locale has mostly kept to itself, but it’s launching 2023 with two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Vibrant Orange Accents Interrupt The Nike Air Max Plus
Every so often The Swoosh will attribute its recently revolutionized Nike Air Max Plus with a secondary securing system through bungee cord fasteners. Having set down on a duo of darkened efforts over the latter few months, the latest reinforced proposition indulges in a near-clad white offering with seldom titular accents.
sneakernews.com
Cyan And Purple Pair For An Animated Air Jordan 1 Low
Over the past few seasons Jordan Brand has ushered the low top construction of MJ’s first signature silhouette into a new era of retro silhouettes infused with fashion-forward and disparate textile choices, proffering a glut of exaggerated sole units and clad canvas toolings. Presiding in stark difference to its contemporaries offshoot expressions, the latest Air Jordan 1 Low indulges in a crisp tonal homage to Buzz City and His Airness’ ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.
sneakernews.com
“Desert Berry” Extends Across This Grade School Air Jordan 1 Low
“Desert Berry” shades have proffered a slew of supple silhouettes across The Swooshes extensive lifestyle offerings. From expanding the brand’s women’s-exclusive offerings to now indulging in toolings fit for the youth, the GS Air Jordan 1 Low enjoys a playful and boisterous beet-hued proposition. Coordinating a tried-and-true...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Sharpens This Women’s Exclusive Colorway With A Squeeze Of Lime
Due in part to Aime Leon Dore’s influence, the New Balance 550 has had a chokehold on sneaker culture for quite a while. And while 2022 saw many swap out their NBs in favor of several other styles of footwear — ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14s, OUR LEGACY Camion Boots, G.H. Bass Penny Loafers, etc. — the basketball oxford has not yet lost its relevance. 2023 will see even more colorways hit the shelves, from USA-inspired offerings to women’s exclusives the likes of this Sandstone-dressed pair.
