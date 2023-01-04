If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared purported release details of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” on Instagram yesterday. According to the account, the collab will be released in spring and will be available exclusively in Paris. At the time of publication, images of the purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have yet to surface but the leaker account has...

2 DAYS AGO