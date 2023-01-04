Read full article on original website
Alrighty then
3d ago
"NFL Announces Decision On Bengals-Ravens Game" and then "There's still no word on the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night". Seriously?
Biden LeGroper
2d ago
The racist NFL needs more Caucasians, Asians and Hispanic players! We demand diversity!!!
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Breaking: NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Bengals vs. Bills
An official announcement from the NFL hasn't been made yet, but it sounds like the Bills-Bengals game will not be played this season. Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was postponed once Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Thankfully, he's making progress in his recovery. According to Mike...
Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed
Up until Thursday morning, there had not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in dire need of CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But then came a Read more... The post Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Doctor Was Asked If Damar Hamlin Could Play Football Again
On Thursday afternoon, the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. For starters, Dr. Timothy Pritts said that Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" over the past 24 hours. "He is beginning to awaken and it appears his neurological condition and function is...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer
The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
NFL World Reacts To Bills Damar Hamlin Roster Decision
On Friday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills made an official roster decision on safety Damar Hamlin. Just five days ago, he collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital.
Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Breaking: Ohio State Star Running Back Announces 2023 Decision
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has made his decision on the 2023 season. Williams, who had hinted at returning to school on social media, confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch that he will indeed be back with the Buckeyes next season. This morning, Williams also posted a picture of himself...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
