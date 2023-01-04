Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).

1 DAY AGO