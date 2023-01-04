Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
Celtics alum Kemba Walker waived by Mavs, Jayson Tatum takes note; is a reunion brewing?
The Dallas Mavericks have officially waived former Boston Celtics veteran point guard Kemba Walker, prompting an interesting tweet from former teammate Jayson Tatum that is replete with the requisite googly eyes and shamrocks which are sure to stir up interest in the NBA media sphere. Do the St. Louis native’s...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
"I'm not sure because of his injuries" - Jeff Van Gundy makes a massive claim on Anthony Davis' Hall of Famer candidature
Jeff Van Gundy downplayed the Hall of Famer candidature for the 29-year-old Anthony Davis.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA To Sign Versatile Wing To 10-Day Contract
A day after teams league-wide were permitted to add players via 10-day contracts, your Los Angeles Lakers appear to be making their move. Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic report that LA is working towards signing veteran shooting guard Sterling Brown to a 10-day deal. Brown has been playing for the NBAGL's Raptors 905 this year.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of...
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas Restructures Saints Contract Ahead of Possible Free Agency
Wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, potentially clearing the way for him to become a free agent. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Thomas had his base salary for 2023 reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million, and a $31.755 million roster bonus was added for the 2024 league year.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information. The 6'5" shooting guard starred...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed
Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday. MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased...
The Ringer
The Doncic Problem, Jordan Scoring Today, and Coaching Criticism With Jeff Van Gundy. Plus: Three Concerning Young NBA Players, and Life Advice.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).
Bleacher Report
Sources: Demarcus Cousins Expected to Work Out with Los Angeles Lakers
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center...
