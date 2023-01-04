ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: LA To Sign Versatile Wing To 10-Day Contract

A day after teams league-wide were permitted to add players via 10-day contracts, your Los Angeles Lakers appear to be making their move. Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic report that LA is working towards signing veteran shooting guard Sterling Brown to a 10-day deal. Brown has been playing for the NBAGL's Raptors 905 this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

The Doncic Problem, Jordan Scoring Today, and Coaching Criticism With Jeff Van Gundy. Plus: Three Concerning Young NBA Players, and Life Advice.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).

Comments / 0

Community Policy