Jae Crowder has not played a single game for the Phoenix Suns this season as he is awaiting a trade to another team. The situation was a little bizarre given the fact that Crowder had been an integral piece of the team the last two seasons and was a vital contributor to the team that made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Rumors have been circulating that Crowder was upset at not being guaranteed a starting role and that is why he asked for a trade. However, Crowder dispelled that notion via Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO