Kyle Kuzma trade odds: Phoenix Suns favored to acquire Washington Wizards star
NBA trade speculation is heating up and a lot of it is swirling around Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma and where he could possibly land in a trade before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Recent odds shed light on some possible landing spots for the forward and the Phoenix Suns lead the list...
"Who needs AD and LBJ?" - Skip Bayless hails Los Angeles Lakers' supporting cast after they beat a 'loaded' Miami Heat squad
Skip Bayless lauds Los Angeles Lakers' most recent performance against the star-studded Miami Heat on Wednesday Night
RUMOR: Jae Crowder’s contract wish, revealed
Jae Crowder has not played a single game for the Phoenix Suns this season as he is awaiting a trade to another team. The situation was a little bizarre given the fact that Crowder had been an integral piece of the team the last two seasons and was a vital contributor to the team that made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Rumors have been circulating that Crowder was upset at not being guaranteed a starting role and that is why he asked for a trade. However, Crowder dispelled that notion via Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag
The Phoenix Suns have been trying to offload power forward Jae Crowder for months with no successful bites. That hasn't stopped some developments from happening, however. The Washington Wizards reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Suns while Phoenix has also tried to facilitate three-team deals with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks but ultimately went nowhere.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
Suns coach Monty Williams sees J.B. Bickerstaff as a perfect fit in Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has weathered many storms this season. In just 39 games, there have been 17 different starting lineups, sluggish starts (like Wednesday’s) and defensive eyesores with stretches of painful basketball. Through it all, Bickerstaff has helped the Cavs continue to grow despite a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline
The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns
Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
Lakers Work Out Tyler Dorsey
Teams became eligible to start signing free agents to 10-day contracts on Thursday and Dorsey could be in line for such a deal. Dorsey, 26, is 6-foot-4 and appeared in three games with the Mavericks this season after signing a two-way deal in July. He was waived by Dallas late last month.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed
Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday. MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased...
Bleacher Report
Latest NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn
The NBA trade market has been slow so far this season (what, the Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs didn't wow you?), but follow the money, and two smaller-market teams may play an important role before the February 9 trade deadline. The Spurs and Indiana Pacers, two previously linked...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information. The 6'5" shooting guard starred...
Bleacher Report
Sources: Demarcus Cousins Expected to Work Out with Los Angeles Lakers
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center...
Bleacher Report
Warriors to Be Honored at White House for 2022 NBA Championship on January 17
The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the White House. The defending NBA champions will be honored by President Joe Biden for winning the 2022 championship on Jan. 17, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. They're set to take on the Washington Wizards on Jan. 16. The Warriors defeated the Denver...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks
The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year. Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them. LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 145-134 victory over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls lost their 21st game of the season with a 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage Field House (arena). The Bulls had no answer for Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career high 71 points against Chicago. The 71 points by Mitchell was the most points ever scored against the Bulls as a player.
