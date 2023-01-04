ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jae Crowder’s contract wish, revealed

Jae Crowder has not played a single game for the Phoenix Suns this season as he is awaiting a trade to another team. The situation was a little bizarre given the fact that Crowder had been an integral piece of the team the last two seasons and was a vital contributor to the team that made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Rumors have been circulating that Crowder was upset at not being guaranteed a starting role and that is why he asked for a trade. However, Crowder dispelled that notion via Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag

The Phoenix Suns have been trying to offload power forward Jae Crowder for months with no successful bites. That hasn't stopped some developments from happening, however. The Washington Wizards reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Suns while Phoenix has also tried to facilitate three-team deals with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks but ultimately went nowhere.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Lakers Work Out Tyler Dorsey

Teams became eligible to start signing free agents to 10-day contracts on Thursday and Dorsey could be in line for such a deal. Dorsey, 26, is 6-foot-4 and appeared in three games with the Mavericks this season after signing a two-way deal in July. He was waived by Dallas late last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Latest NBA Trade Buzz: Keep Eyes on Small-Market Teams with Money to Burn

The NBA trade market has been slow so far this season (what, the Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs didn't wow you?), but follow the money, and two smaller-market teams may play an important role before the February 9 trade deadline. The Spurs and Indiana Pacers, two previously linked...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year. Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them. LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy