Clive Bixby
3d ago
Lol !! Pelosi might be the first speaker to lose control of the house twice.. But Trump is the first POTUS to be IMPEACHED TWICE !! Sorry Trump... You're going to prison... Pelosi isn't !! 🇺🇸
Marlene
3d ago
Boebert, Gaetz & others have out Trumped Trump & no longer need him. They have Twitter, Fox & fund raise on their stupidity. And the uneducated are willing to follow them.
Sherv Soltani
3d ago
Trump said China loving wife coco chow? I'm surprised millions of people don't see why he lost to Biden. He is a racist and people voted for anyone else..could have been a rock
