ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Frank Lampard to remain in charge for Everton’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFNJp_0k3WL2BF00

Frank Lampard will remain in charge of Everton for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United as pressure mounts on the manager.

Everton’s 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park to Brighton on Tuesday means they have lost six of their last seven games and only won once in 11 matches and leaves them in growing danger of relegation.

But Lampard took training on Wednesday and will hold his pre-match press conference on Thursday as he prepares for a game that could define his future.

There was no board meeting about his future after the Brighton game and Lampard has built up a strong relationship with director of football Kevin Thelwell, but Everton supporters chorused “sack the board” after Albion took a 4-0 lead. Owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale would face a decision about whether to make a change of manager if Everton’s slump continues.

Lampard helped keep Everton up last season, clinching survival in their penultimate game of the season, but has won just 12 of his 41 games in charge. Everton have only scored 14 goals in 18 matches this season and, while they got an impressive draw away at Manchester City on Saturday, have only taken one point since the end of October.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-1 Everton: FA Cup Live Blog | Gordon and McNeil on late

81’ - Lampard sends on Gordon and McNeil, with Coleman and Mykolenko going off. Good change that. Slabhead Maguire and McTominay on for the hosts. 75’ - Malacia with another dangerous tackle, studs in on Coady and the Everton players are VERY unhappy. Right on the edge of legal/illegal again.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be “unstoppable” for Manchester United after the England striker scored his fifth goal in as many games and set up two others in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.Rashford laid on Antony’s fourth minute opener, then played in the cross that forced Conor Coady into an own goal early in the second half, before making it seven straight home games with a goal for United as he scored a stoppage time penalty.“From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief,” Ten Hag said. “He...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Reading 2-0 Watford

Goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long are enough to beat a below-par Watford side and earn Reading a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Yardbarker

Lampard ‘seriously pushing’ to bring 23-year-old attacker to Everton

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on signing the Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz. According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Frank Lampard is currently pushing the Toffees to sign the Chilean international and it remains to...
The Independent

The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer

Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
SB Nation

An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters

As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
The Independent

Electric Marcus Rashford ensures Manchester United march past Everton to FA Cup fourth round

Five games, five goals. Marcus Rashford has returned from the World Cup in rare form and if the man whose name was imprinted twice on this scoresheet was Conor Coady, who struck at either end, Everton were eliminated from the FA Cup by Rashford. He played a huge part in all three Manchester United’s goals and, composed as his 97th-minute penalty was as he extended his record of finding the net in every game since he came back from Qatar, his crossing proved more significant than his shooting. Two inviting low crosses that only required a touch: first Antony...
BBC

Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Everton

For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon. Coming off a bad defeat at home by Brighton, there is no leeway for Frank Lampard when it comes to his team selection for struggling Everton's trip to Manchester United. Lampard...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Fulham defeat Hull 2-0 to progress to fourth round

Watch highlights as Layvin Kurzawa and Dan James help Fulham progress to the FA Cup fourth round with 2-0 victory over Hull in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Fulham defeat Hull to reach FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy