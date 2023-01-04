Read full article on original website
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
The Ending Of M3GAN Explained
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Why Edgar Allan Poe From Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Looks So Familiar
After a run in theaters over Christmas, the Netflix historical thriller "The Pale Blue Eye" has launched on the streamer. The film is adapted from the 2003 mystery novel of the same name written by Louis Baynard and follows Detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1830. While he is on the heels of the murderer, he receives help from a young military cadet, Edgar Allan Poe. Along with Bale, the film stars Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Harry Lawtey, and Simon McBurney.
Why Connie From The Walking Dead Looks So Familiar
In Season 9, "The Walking Dead" changed forever. AMC's flagship zombie show had put series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his hardened band of survivors through cannibals, corrupt police officers, undead herds, and an all-out war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). But Season 9, Episode 5 upset the status quo in a few big ways. The most seismic change of "What Comes After" saw Rick's departure in a helicopter, bound for a spin-off show still on the horizon. (See you, space cowboy.)
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Tori Anderson Faced A Major Fear In NCIS: Hawaii's Season One Finale
Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) — or "Kacey," as fans like to call the couple — had a very rocky relationship in Season 1 of "NCIS: Hawaii." It wasn't looking good for a while, but viewers absolutely melted when the two reconciled in the season finale. In a memorable scene, Kate serenaded Lucy with the song "Make You Feel My Love" at a party. It's a moment that's already become a classic for the franchise, and an absolute fan favorite.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Where Was Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Actually Filmed?
Scott Cooper's "The Pale Blue Eye," like many of his movies, comes drenched in a sense of dread. In terms of cinematography, it's one of his darkest and most dreary cinematic projects to date — with countless gloomy shots and gothic themes that should have Edgar Allan Poe clapping in his grave. But are the locations and places we see in the Christian Bale-led mystery film actually real?
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor
Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.
The Stranger Things Cast Will Reportedly Get Huge Pay Bumps For Season 5
"Stranger Things" is getting ready to go out with a bang with its upcoming fifth and final season, as fans will witness the payoff to the eight-year-long journey they have remained invested in through all its ups and downs. For the actors involved in the acclaimed sci-fi horror show, that payoff is looking greener than ever.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
George Jones And Tammy Wynette's Actual Daughter Will Appear In The George And Tammy Finale
The Showtime limited series "George and Tammy" chronicles the lives and careers of legendary country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series explores both their climb to success and their turbulent personal relationship, which begins when Tammy leaves her second husband, Don Chapel, and embarks on a career and marriage with George that includes highs like Tammy's recording of "Stand by Your Man" and lows such as George's destructive alcoholism.
What Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Adapted From?
Netflix's prestigious new feature film, "The Pale Blue Eye," is a gothic thriller and period piece that finds a hardened detective teaming up with none other than Edgar Allen Poe, the master of the American gothic himself, to solve a series of baffling murders. Christian Bale stars as Detective Augustus Landor, a man with all the hallmarks of a good detective: a dark past, a reluctance to take the case, and a serious drinking problem. But as the case begins to widen in scope, involving Satanic rituals, slaughtered animals, and witnesses who seem to be hiding the truth, the detective ends up enlisting Poe (Harry Melling).
M3GAN Is Already Slaying Her Opening Weekend Box Office
It's only has been a week since 2023 began, but one new movie already seems to have caught American moviegoers' attention. The film in question, "M3GAN," has been a topic of conversation ever since the first trailer for it was released by Universal Pictures back in October of 2022. The film's first trailer went viral, and it's never been hard to see why. Not only does the trailer tease the film's premise, which revolves around the creation of a robot doll named M3GAN, but it also features one truly absurd, laugh-out-loud scene where M3GAN begins to dance in the middle of a dark office hallway.
Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water
There was a lot riding on "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film came out 13 years prior, and the sequel had lofty expectations to live up to, not the least of which was the fact "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to gross $2 billion just to break even. Fortunately, the sequel seems to be on track to hit that mark and then some (via Deadline).
