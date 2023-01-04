Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.

