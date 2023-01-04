ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert says Trump should tell McCarthy not to run for House speaker

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATsGb_0k3WKbXq00

Donald Trump should tell Kevin McCarthy to withdraw from running for speaker of the House of Representatives, Lauren Boebert has said.

The GOP leader lost his bid for Speaker of the House in a fourth round of voting on Wednesday, 4 January.

While nominating fellow Republican Byron Donald, the Colorado representative said: "Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us. Even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off — I think it actually needs to be reversed."

The Independent

The Independent

