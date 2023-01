Responding to the growing need for competitively-priced housing in Wisconsin, Lennar Homes will develop single-family projects. Lennar Corporation will increase its local presence in the Madison, Wisc., area by developing four new single-family home communities. They are Highlands of Netherwood, The Meadows of Kettle Park West, The Reserve and Windsor Crossing.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO