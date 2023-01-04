Read full article on original website
The Eagles to perform in Knoxville as part of Hotel California Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An extension of the Eagles' Hotel California Tour will include a stop in Knoxville. The band will play at the University of Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning next week on Ticketmaster.
Greeneville-Greene Co. Humane Society Adoption Center to be closed Jan. 9-23 due to move
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center will be closed to the public January 9-23 as the facility moves into a new shelter located at 400 North Rufe Taylor Road. Staff will continue to care for the shelter's dogs and cats each day while closed....
Lady Vols cruise past Mississippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in SEC play after knocking off Mississippi State 80-69. UT also improves to 11-6 on the season. Jordan Horston once again leads the way for the Lady Vols setting new season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Tennessee have now won four straight and nine of the last 11 games.
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
ETSU faces SoCon Preseason No. 1 Furman Saturday afternoon
(WCYB) — The ETSU men's basketball team looks to bounce back from a tough loss Wednesday night when the welcome Furman to Freedom Hall on Saturday. Last time out, ETSU lost to Western Carolina 71-60, marking the Bucs first loss in Southern Conference play. Furman is coming off a...
Furman beats East Tennessee State 70-56
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night. Foster had 11 rebounds for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Mike Bothwell recorded 13 points and was 4-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
Former Tennessee Vol Condredge Holloway to be inducted into National College Baseball HOF
(WCYB) — Tennessee legend Condredge Holloway will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame next month, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Friday. Holloway was an All-SEC performer in football and baseball during his time at Tennessee. A former quarterback, Hollway was the first black quarterback...
