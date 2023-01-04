ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Lady Vols cruise past Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in SEC play after knocking off Mississippi State 80-69. UT also improves to 11-6 on the season. Jordan Horston once again leads the way for the Lady Vols setting new season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Tennessee have now won four straight and nine of the last 11 games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ETSU faces SoCon Preseason No. 1 Furman Saturday afternoon

(WCYB) — The ETSU men's basketball team looks to bounce back from a tough loss Wednesday night when the welcome Furman to Freedom Hall on Saturday. Last time out, ETSU lost to Western Carolina 71-60, marking the Bucs first loss in Southern Conference play. Furman is coming off a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Furman beats East Tennessee State 70-56

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night. Foster had 11 rebounds for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Mike Bothwell recorded 13 points and was 4-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
CHEROKEE, NC

