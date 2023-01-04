ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 0

 

WINKNEWS.com

Par 4 Mobile Home Park FEMA trailers to get power Saturday

Saturday is a big day at Par 4 Mobile Home Park in Collier County. FEMA trailers have been sitting on the property, without power, so nobody needing assistance could move in. The hope is that power will be connected to four FEMA trailers by the end of the day. The trailers were delivered in Dec. but they are still empty because they don’t have power.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples

A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County

A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

FBI, police raids Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities investigated a home on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral after it was raided early Thursday. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2...
CAPE CORAL, FL

