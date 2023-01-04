Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Related
Southbound lanes of Caloosahatchee Bridge reopened
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a traffic crash at the base of the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Southbound lanes of the bridge are currently closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Par 4 Mobile Home Park FEMA trailers to get power Saturday
Saturday is a big day at Par 4 Mobile Home Park in Collier County. FEMA trailers have been sitting on the property, without power, so nobody needing assistance could move in. The hope is that power will be connected to four FEMA trailers by the end of the day. The trailers were delivered in Dec. but they are still empty because they don’t have power.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples
A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Cape Coral residents bothered by strange smell stemming from hundreds of dead fish in canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in Cape Coral canals and residents are not sure why this has been happening. “I don’t like the smell… so what I do is keep my sliding door closed,” Cape Coral resident Francesca Nappi said.
Englewood Boil water notice issued
The Englewood Water District has issued a water boil notice until further notice because of a loss of pressure at the water plant.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
Drunk Collier County man arrested for throwing beer on 5-month-old baby
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Naples Police Department arrested a man who allegedly threw an open cup of beer at a baby while drunk. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst. A victim told deputies her family was on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue South when...
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
Rollover crash on I-75 causing delays near Corkscrew Road
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 75 near Corkscrew Road.
'It's not that kind of neighborhood': Neighbors respond to Punta Gorda shooting
A shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Punta Gorda neighborhood. Neighbors say this is uncommon.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County
A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
NBC 2
FBI, police raids Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities investigated a home on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral after it was raided early Thursday. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2...
Comments / 0